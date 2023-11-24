Home » Investing » How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

A disciplined approach to paying down debt will stop the bleeding and provide the ability to start investing toward future gains and riches.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Contrary to what popular stories tell us, getting rich is not something that happens overnight. It requires a lot of hard work, patience, and discipline. In this article, I’d like to go over how we can start the journey today, so that we can look back at this in 20 years from a position of real wealth.

Rethinking debt

The number one step in this journey is to change our relationship with debt. When you really think about it, debt is something that chains us down, and gets rid of our choices, freedom, and flexibility. So, we better make sure that this thing that we are in debt for is really worth it.

From my experience, it rarely is worth it. Because in the long run, we can get more happiness and peace of mind from maximizing our time doing the things we love than from any material luxury. So, let’s start off by working on our minds. We have to get rid of the notion that we must “keep up with the Joneses” and that material things prove our worth.

Paying down debt

The next step is to embark on a debt repayment plan. This plan includes living within our means so that we stop racking up more debt. It also includes setting aside as much money as we can for debt repayment. I would maximize this amount to the best of my ability.

A good rule of thumb is to pull out all the stops in order to bring your debt balance to zero. This can mean taking additional jobs to increase your income, selling things, and maybe even getting an interest-free loan from a family member.

So there are some key recommendations for how to pay off debt. The goal here is to stop the bleed.  I compare interest payments to flushing money down the toilet. We want to minimize this as much as possible.

Investing for growth and riches

This final step is the most exciting one. This is where you finally have paid off your debts and you can now think of saving and making your money work for you. Your first step in this stage is to open up two registered accounts, an RRSP and a TFSA, if you don’t already have them.

Next up is actually choosing investments that will allow your savings to multiply. Current interest rates make bonds a good option, but choosing the right stocks will lead to the goal of being rich faster. Many stocks have a positive outlook for the next 20 years. Building a portfolio that considers the potential upside as well as the risks (downside) means that diversification is key.

An example of some stocks that are good candidates are tech stocks like CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A).

CGI is a leading global $27 billion IT and business consulting services firm. This company has been growing as the world digitizes at an accelerating pace. It’s financially strong, operationally sound, and a recognized expert in its field.

Another stock that has great potential is Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL).

Well Health’s stock is a little more on the risky side, but it’s one that’s growing rapidly as it helps healthcare systems digitize. Lastly, as a play on the rapidly expanding liquified natural gas (LNG) industry, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) also offers great potential.

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer and North America’s fifth largest producer. It’s benefiting from its supply agreements with the U.S.’s largest LNG exporter, and it stands to benefit greatly from the competition from LNG Canada (est. by 2025).

The bottom line

It’s definitely not easy to embark on this journey of debt repayment and stock investing like CGI, Well Health, and Tourmaline to get rich in 20 years time. But with a little determination and a clear goal, you will quickly feel the benefits and be hooked.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in CGI, Tourmaline, and Well Health. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Pipeline Powerhouse: Is Enbridge’s Yield Too Good to Ignore?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a 7.6% dividend yield. Is it a buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss These Top Dividend Stock Opportunities Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are two opportunities you shouldn’t miss!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top TSX Utility Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas stocks wax and wane, but utility stocks stay strong. Yet, I would consider this newer one if…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Up 21% in the Last 5 Years, Is Fortis Stock a Buy Today?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can 50 years of consecutive dividend increases and a current dividend yield of 4.22%, make up for Fortis's high debt…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks that pay cash every month? Here's one investment that is too hard to ignore right now.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks have been touted as safe investments, but shares have dropped as of late. However, these two are already…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Fortis Stock – Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock sports a 7.64% yield at today's prices. Can you trust the yield?

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Slate Grocery Stock for its 11% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate (TSX:SGR.UN) stock has seen shares drop dramatically, raising its dividend immensely. So, does it offer value enough for investors?

Read more »