Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Invest in for November 2023

Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Invest in for November 2023

These stocks provide investors with some major growth opportunities in the coming years, even with just $1,000.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

If you’ve been sitting on some cash thinking about when to invest, now may be the time. All of North America seems to be quite positive about the future of the markets. In fact, the federal governments in both Canada and the United States may be done raising interest rates. And with inflation getting under control as well, it looks like we’re in for a far better year in 2024.

So if you have $1,000, now is the time to consider some strong stocks like these.

Topicus.com

There aren’t many tech stocks out there that you can claim will do well in the future. Yet Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) could be one of these stocks. The company has been growing dramatically since coming on the market, yet that alone isn’t the reason why I would pick up the stock.

No, I would buy Topicus stock (and have) because it’s a spin off of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). CSU stock has grown substantially in the last decade, now trading over $3,000 per share! That comes from acquiring essential software such as library software, the software running our subways, and more.

Now, Topicus stock is doing the same thing, with the same management team, but in Europe. So you can get a great deal and hold this stock for the next decade as well. You then could see very similar results.

goeasy

Another stock seeing major growth that I would consider these days is goeasy (TSX:GSY). Goeasy stock has been climbing in share price as investors finally catch on that its record results aren’t going to slow down. The company has been growing as a loan provider for the last 30 years!

Yet goeasy stock isn’t done yet. It offers a great deal after the federal government made some major changes last year. These involve providing a maximum annual percentage rate (APR) of interest at 35%. Some thought this would hurt goeasy stock, yet it has proven the opposite.

Now, smaller, high interest companies are going to push loan seekers into the arms of goeasy stock. You can therefore look forward to even more record-setting growth, and what’s more a 2.92% dividend yield as well. All while trading near 52-week highs.

Dollarama

Now on the surface you may not want to invest in Dollarama (TSX:DOL) given that Dollarama stock tends to do well during economic downturns. That’s what happens with an entire country looking for lower cost items. So when inflation rises, Dollarama sees a rise in customers as well.

The thing is, Dollarama stock has managed to not just increase customers, but keep them. This comes from creating more options that are at a higher cost of perhaps around $5, but are attached to well-known brand names. So while you’re shopping for items you want on the cheap, you can also pick up the brands you know and love.

Furthermore, Dollarama stock is a great long-term hold with a conservative management team that’s proven its worth over the years. The company has acquired Dollarcity in Latin America as well, leading to even more growth. So I would certainly consider Dollarama stock in any scenario. Not just during a downturn.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

Investors planning to build a bulletproof passive-income portfolio should look for dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Passive Income Empire in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building a passive income empire in Canada is not exclusive to the rich. You only need the right mix of…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,400 Per Year Tax-Free in Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can put extra money in your pocket.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Profits: Canada’s Top Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two underrated companies are among Canada’s top dividend payers that can help maximize your profits in the stock market.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 11.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery REIT is a high dividend TSX stock, making it attractive to income-seeking investors in 2023.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $538/Month

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a TFSA portfolio that earns you $538 in monthly passive income? Here is an investment…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Currently Yielding More Than 7%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high yields and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »