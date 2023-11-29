Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: Earn $538/Month

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $538/Month

Are you looking to build a TFSA portfolio that earns you $538 in monthly passive income? Here is an investment strategy you can use.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

If you have been following the TSX markets, you know that dividend stocks have been falling as high interest rates forced many debt-heavy companies to slash dividends. However, fundamentally strong dividend stocks that can sustain a 5% interest rate without cutting their payouts also fell. It is time to invest in such stocks and boost your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) passive income. 

How to build onto your TFSA passive income 

The first step is to choose at least two dividend stocks from different sectors you might want to invest for at least 10 years. 

The next step is to find a reason you are bullish on these stocks. When the reason for your bullishness fades, you can exit the stock and invest that money in other stock.

Once you know where to invest, determine the average price you are comfortable buying the stock. To derive a practical price, you could look at the last five years’ stock price graph and draw a horizontal line at a point where the stock generally trades. 

The final step is to determine your investment amount. If it is $6,000, consider investing $500 every month or $1,000 every two months. You can change your investment frequency depending on how the stock moves. 

Two dividend stocks for your TFSA passive income 

I have identified two stocks with a 3% dividend compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and a 5-6% average dividend yield.

Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) low-risk business model helps it earn stable cash flows from toll money. The management pays out 60-70% of its distributable cash flow (DCF) as dividends, and they increase this DCF by increasing the toll rate and building new pipelines. It aims to grow its DCF by 3-5% over the coming years.

Enbridge stock generally hovers in the $44-$55 price range. I took an average price of $50 for the stock. If you invest $500 a month, you might get the stock for $45 in some months and $55 in some. All you have to ensure is the average cost per share comes to $50. Now is an apt time to buy Enbridge stock at $47. 

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is another resilient stock as it has the backing of a resilient parent Canadian Tire. The real estate investment trust (REIT) earns more than 90% of its rental income from Canadian Tire and uses 70% of the money to pay distributions and reinvest the rest to develop and buy stores from the retailer and third-party owners. 

Since occupancy is not a concern, it is among the few REITs that grew distribution at a 3% CAGR even during the pandemic and rate hike. The REIT stock price has slipped to its low in the high interest rate environment. 

Invest $500 and get $538 a month 

YearEnbridge Share count @$50/shareEnbridge Dividend per share (3% CAGR)Enbridge dividendCT REIT Share Count @ $16/shareCT Total Share countCT REIT Dividend per share (3% CAGR)CT REIT dividendTotal dividend
2024120$3.66$439.20     
2025240$3.77$904.752727$0.898$27.90$467.10
2026360$3.88$1,397.845784$0.925$84.93$989.68
2027480$4.00$1,919.7087171$0.953$171.95$1,569.79
2028600$4.12$2,471.62120291$0.981$291.98$2,211.68
2029720$4.24$3,054.92154445$1.011$446.01$2,917.63
2030840$4.37$3,670.99191636$1.041$637.04$3,691.96
2031960$4.50$4,321.28229865$1.072$866.07$4,537.07
20321080$4.64$5,007.292701,135$1.105$1,136.10$5,457.39
20331200$4.78$5,730.563131,448$1.138$1,449.14$6,456.43
Invest $500 and get $538 a month.

You can make Enbridge your primary investment and invest $6,000 annually at an average price of $50. Ten years of regular investment can build your pool to 1,080 Enbridge shares. Assuming the company maintains its 3% dividend CAGR, the dividend per share will grow to $4.5 by 2032, which means 1,080 shares will earn $4,856 in annual dividends.

Instead of taking the payout, you can reinvest the dividend in CT REIT at an average stock price of $16 and accumulate 1,448 CT REIT shares that pay a $1,449 annual dividend. You can earn a combined dividend of $538 a month ($6,456/12). 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,400 Per Year Tax-Free in Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can put extra money in your pocket.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Profits: Canada’s Top Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two underrated companies are among Canada’s top dividend payers that can help maximize your profits in the stock market.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 11.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery REIT is a high dividend TSX stock, making it attractive to income-seeking investors in 2023.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Currently Yielding More Than 7%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high yields and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Financial Stock or Sun Life Financial Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these finance stocks are great investments, but which is the better buy on the TSX today: Manulife (TSX:MFC)…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Canadian Stocks Set to Dominate the Global Market

| Kay Ng

Both Canadian stocks are good buys for their global growth potential and solid income growth, especially on any stock weakness.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want to Outperform 90% of Hedge Fund Managers? Buy and Hold This Asset Forever

| Andrew Button

Index funds outperform hedge funds, and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) operates many of Canada's top index funds.

Read more »