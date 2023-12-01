Home » Investing » Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for December 2023

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for December 2023

Here are two of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy in December 2023.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re thinking about where to put your money for the long run, Canadian blue-chip stocks could be a great choice, especially now in December 2023, when most blue-chip stocks are trading at a discount. If you don’t know it already, blue-chip stocks are just shares in large, fundamentally strong companies that have been around for a long time and are doing well.

Also, such large companies are usually known for giving their shareholders a part of their earnings with quarterly or annual dividends, which is extra money for you on top of any rise in the value of the stocks you own. This way, you get a steady flow of extra cash and also a chance to see your investment grow in the long run. Considering all that, investing in Canadian blue-chip stocks could be a good option for investors who want to see their hard-earned money grow safely and steadily.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian blue-chip stocks you can buy in December 2023.

Scotiabank stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or Scotiabank is the first on my list of top Canadian blue-chip stocks to buy in December 2023. This Toronto-headquartered lending giant currently has a market cap of $73.2 billion as the stock trades at $60.70 per share. Although BNS stock has lost nearly 8.5% on a year-to-date basis, a recovery in its share prices seems to have started as it rose 8.1% in November itself. At the current market price, Scotiabank also offers an impressive 7% annualized dividend yield and distributes its dividend payouts every quarter.

In its fiscal year 2023 (ended in October), the bank’s total revenue rose 12% YoY (year over year) to $32.3 billion with the help of positive growth in its net interest income amid the higher interest rate environment. On the flip side, higher provisions for credit losses and the poor performance of its capital market segment due to challenging market conditions drove its adjusted annual earnings down by 6% YoY.

Nonetheless, Scotiabank’s earnings growth trend is expected to progress significantly in the next year as we have already started seeing early indications that the central banks in the United States and Canada might soon start easing their monetary stance, making BNS a very attractive blue-chip stock to buy on the dip in December 2023.

Enbridge stock

The Canadian energy sector giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) could be another trustworthy blue-chip stock to hold for the long term. This Calgary-headquartered energy transportation and infrastructure firm currently has a market cap of $100.5 billion, as its stock trades at $47.38 per share after losing 10.5% of its value in 2023 so far.

ENB stock has a 7.7% annualized dividend yield at this market price. More importantly, Enbridge has consistently been increasing its dividends for 28 consecutive years, reflecting the company management’s focus on rewarding its loyal investors.

Although the recent macroeconomic weakness and declines in the prices of energy products have affected its results of late, Enbridge’s long-term financial growth outlook remains strong with its stable energy transportation business and growing presence in the crude oil export segment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index rallied 7.2% last month, posting its best monthly performance since November 2020.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Emerging Markets and Dividend Growth Combined

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) stock is a strong option for those seeking returns and dividends, but when will they start to see…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Bank Stocks

New Year, New Money: CPP Benefits Increase in 2024

| Andrew Button

If you don't benefit from CPP enhancement, you may benefit from dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

1 Top Financial Stock to Buy on the TSX Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a reliable, dividend-paying financial growth stock that can help you get steady returns on investments in the long run.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia just reported fiscal 2023 results. Is the stock's dip a buy or is more downside on…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for big gains from a small investment, the bank stocks are your best bet -- especially with…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank has been hit with negative earnings momentum and rising provision for credit losses, making TD Bank stock a…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

GICS vs. High-Yield Stocks: What’s the Better Buy for a TFSA?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is already a great way to invest for the future, but how should investors create passive income? Through…

Read more »