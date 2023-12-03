Home » Investing » This Dividend Stock Could Create $1,353 in Passive Income in 2024

This Dividend Stock Could Create $1,353 in Passive Income in 2024

This dividend stock can create massive passive income from two sources, so don't miss out before a recovery in 2024!

Finding a great dividend stock these days can make all the difference. That’s especially as more and more analysts and government agencies believe we’re in for a far more positive future. One that could involve a bull market very soon.

This is why investors should consider picking up a dividend stock for massive passive income these days. Because right now, many are down, offering returns on top of that dividend yield. And here is one I would pick up immediately for 2024.

A recovery REIT

If you’re going to look for a solid dividend stock, then I would consider real estate investment trusts (REIT) right now. There are many REITs out there, yet not as many that offer almost guaranteed growth as interest rates and inflation get under control.

What investors should consider are companies that have been involved in retail. Further, ones that may also be involved in residential properties. Retail has taken a huge hit, with inflation leading to lower consumption. Further, the pandemic also hurt these REITs.

Beyond that, residential properties remain under pressure from higher interest rates. Even apartment buildings and rents have gone up as landlords try to keep up. With that in mind, there are many things that could improve as inflation and interest rates move lower. But this could be the best.

Choice REIT

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) is therefore an excellent option for investors seeking passive income from dividend stocks these days. Choice REIT is the main landlord of Loblaw Companies (TSX:L). This is Canada’s largest grocery chain, which also includes diversified assets such as the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart, its loyalty program, and low-cost options.

But even further from that, Choice REIT offers mixed-use properties. These are properties in urban areas that will have a company, such as Loblaw on the bottom floor, with residential properties above. Therefore, residents can live, work and shop all in one area.

And right now, Choice REIT offers some value for investors. It trades at just 14.15 times earnings, with a dividend yield of 5.76% as of writing. Shares are still down 12% in the last year, and it trades with just 8.96 enterprise value (EV) over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). So, now let’s look at how much passive income could come your way.

Getting passive income

Now, if you’re going to create a lot of passive income from this dividend stock, consider both sources. First, with shares down 12%, you can look forward to potentially large returns from the dividend stock. That alone is a strong passive income.

Then, there is the more traditional dividend itself. This dividend yield is currently a fair amount higher than the five-year average for Choice REIT, at 5.42%. Therefore, you can get a higher dividend yield at a great price! So, let’s look at how much a $5,000 investment could bring in for you in passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
CHP.UN – now$13385$0.75$288.75monthly$5,000
CHP.UN – highs$15.75385$0.75$288.75monthly$6,063.75

Now, as you can see, you’ve made $288.75 in dividend income and $1,063.75 in returns. That’s total passive income of $1,352.50 from this dividend stock! This is why I would certainly consider it today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Loblaw Companies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

