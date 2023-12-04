Home » Investing » Where to Invest $1,000 in December 2023

Where to Invest $1,000 in December 2023

If you have $1,000 and you’re a little nervous about parting with it, you can’t go wrong with these two essential stocks on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are still a bit on edge when it comes to the market these days. Clearly, there’s reason, as we’ve been burned several times over the last year. The TSX today remains above $20,000, but that certainly hasn’t lasted in some cases. So, where should investors put that $1,000, and should they invest?

Timing or time in?

Right now, many Canadian investors may worry about whether the market is going to drop. This is for two reasons. First of all, they clearly do not want to lose out on any gains they’ve made. But also, the old saying to “buy low, sell high” rings true in this case. If you want to make quick returns, buy low, then sell high, right?

The thing is, the best gains aren’t from trying to time the market in this way. It’s impossible to time out when the market bottom will be. Moreover, anyone who manages to do this has certainly done so by accident.

Therefore, time in the market is far more lucrative. This means you get into your investments pretty much whenever you can. Then you hold them as long as you can. This long-term strategy has long been the key to success.

Where to put $1,000

With this in mind, it’s always a good idea to get into the TSX today. But where? You want stocks that aren’t going to suddenly drop off the face of the earth — ones that you can hold on to for years, even decades, and find success!

In that case, you need to look for essentials. Companies that will be around no matter what happens in the market. Recession, pandemic, anything. I recommend finance stocks in many of these cases, though if you’re worried about a recession when you want to take out the cash, these may not be the best options.

That’s why essential goods and services are a great option instead. Items that have done well no matter what is going on. And there are two companies I would therefore put to use right now.

Going essential

If you have just $1,000 you want to put to good use, consider Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). Both these companies provide essential services that won’t simply go away overnight. Moreover, they have proven worth even in these last difficult years.

Dollarama stock provides essential products as well as discretionary items. The company has done well during downturns and even during the pandemic. We need these items at the best cost, and this stock has done well for it. What’s more, it continues to grow even out of downturns thanks to expansionary measures. So, even with shares up 22% in the last year, it’s still a buy in my books.

Topicus stock is a bit different. It’s a spinoff of Constellation Software, but it’s already making a name for itself. This is because CSU stock is managing the company’s growth in Europe. It undergoes the same strategy of buying smaller software companies proven essential and putting them out under the Topicus/Constellation name. So, again, even with shares up 33% in the last year, it’s a strong option for your $1,000.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

2 CRA Benefits Canadians Won’t Want to Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are coming up fast, and you certainly don't want to forget about them. It could cost you…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

3 Lessons From Warren Buffett on Investing on the Dip

| Puja Tayal

Investing in the dip may not for every stock. Here are investing lessons from Warren Buffett, who is known for…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock Worth a Buy at Today’s Price?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has had a solid growth path over the last five years. But what about the future of…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three cheap TSX stocks are some of the best buys on the TSX, and yet their share price is…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are super cheap for retirees looking for a great buy that will last the test of…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in December 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Does the recent broader market recovery make Canadian airline stocks attractive to buy in December 2023? Let’s find out.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

For Friday: Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for December 2023

| Robin Brown

The safest Canadian stocks may not be as obvious as it seems. Here are two safe stocks that have delivered…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks in December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these top Canadian value stocks in December 2023 can help you expect big returns on investments in the long…

Read more »