Home » Investing » Where to Invest $10,000 in December 2023

Where to Invest $10,000 in December 2023

These TSX stocks look cheap right now and pay great dividends.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Canadians with some cash to put to work in a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) are wondering which top TSX stocks are still undervalued and good to buy heading into 2024.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) recently reported fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) 2023 results that came in a bit worse than analysts had anticipated. The company significantly increased its provision for credit losses (PCL) compared to the previous quarter and said that fiscal 2024 earnings will likely be just slightly higher than 2023.

The share price initially slipped on the news but recovered the lost ground in the next couple of days. However, BNS stock still only trades near $60 at the time of writing, compared to more than $90 in early 2022.

The big PCL number and other expenses linked to staff cuts and a write-down on an investment in China might be a case of getting all the bad stuff off the books all in one sweep in order to head into fiscal 2024 with a clean slate. The new chief executive officer who took over in early 2023 has already put new people in several executive positions, and Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to announce a strategic shift at the December 13th investor meeting.

BNS stock has underperformed the other large Canadian banks in recent years. This makes it a contrarian pick right now, but the upside potential is significant if the new management team can turn things around. In the meantime, investors can collect a solid 7% dividend yield while they wait.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another company that had a rough run over the past year. The company finally reached mechanical completion on its 670 km Coastal GasLink pipeline, which had struggled through pandemic delays, soaring material costs, and bad weather. The final cost for the pipeline is expected to be around $14.5 billion. This is more than double the original budget.

Management made good progress in 2023 on rebuilding the cash position and reducing debt. TC Energy raised $5.3 billion through the sale of an interest in some American assets. The company is eyeing another $3 billion in monetization next year and is on track to spin off the oil pipelines division into a separate company.

TC Energy’s share price is near $51 at the time of writing. The stock topped $70 at the high point in 2022. Investors who buy at the current level can get a 7.3% dividend yield.

TC Energy says it will deliver financial results at the top end of its guidance this year, despite all the challenges. The ongoing capital program is expected to support annual dividend increases of at least 3% over the medium term.

The bottom line on top TSX stocks to buy in December

Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Double Your TFSA With These 2 Strategies (and Some Time)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can double their balances by holding a high-yield dividend stock and a high-growth stock in their tax-advantaged account.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Which Is Better: A >7.5% Dividend Yield or Bond Yield?

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates made bonds attractive. But should you consider a risky dividend yield or stick to a low-risk bond…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Has Raised its Dividend for 27 Years Running

| Adam Othman

With a dividend-growth streak spanning 27 years and counting, this TSX dividend stock can be an excellent pick to consider…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for Decades of Income

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks appear oversold.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Make $500/Month in Passive Income With Real Estate Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can generate $500 in passive income every month from three high-yield real estate stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Extra Monthly Cash? 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock has a solid future and a huge yield. What's more, shares are finally turning around, marking…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

The 7.2 Percent Dividend Stock Set to Dominate The TSX

| Adam Othman

There are relatively few energy stocks in Canada that are well positioned to survive or even thrive in the global…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

| Robin Brown

Utility stocks are great for safe dividend income. Here are three of the top Canadian utility stocks to buy for…

Read more »