Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Buy in December 2023

3 TSX Stocks to Buy in December 2023

Here’s why quality TSX stocks such as Jamieson Wellness should be part of your shopping list in December 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Baubles On Snow With Snowy Christmas Tree

Image source: Getty Images

Investors should focus on creating a diversified portfolio of quality stocks, lowering their risk significantly. Ideally, investors need to pick fundamentally strong stocks that are equipped to generate cash flows and earnings across market cycles.

Here are three top TSX stocks investors can consider buying in December 2023.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

The largest TSX stock in terms of market cap, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is valued at $166 billion. Down 20% from all-time highs, RBC stock currently offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.6%.

While RBC is part of the highly cyclical banking sector, its conservative lending approach and strong liquidity position have allowed it to maintain dividend payouts across business cycles. In the last 20 years, the TSX giant has raised dividends by more than 7% annually, which is exceptional for a bank stock.

In fiscal Q3 2023 (ended in July), RBC reported net income of $4 billion, or $2.84 per share, an increase of 11% year over year. Its Q4 results reflected higher provisions for credit losses with a PCL on loans ratio of 29 basis points.

Despite a challenging macro environment, RBC managed to increase its net income due to higher revenue in verticals such as corporate and investment banking. Moreover, higher interest rates resulted in an uptick in net interest income and strong volume growth in deposits.

Priced at less than 11 times forward earnings, RBC stock trades at a discount of 12% to consensus price target estimates.

Canadian Tire stock

One of the most popular retail giants in the country, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) offers shareholders a dividend yield of more than 5%.

While Canadian Tire sales were down 1.6% in Q3, revenue from essential products was up 4% compared to the year-ago period. To offset a sluggish economic environment, Canadian Tire has reduced capital expenditure expenses to $176.4 million in Q3, compared to $231.7 million in the prior-year period.

The TSX company also announced it would reduce its full-time employee count by 3%, resulting in annualized cost savings of about $50 million.

Moreover, Canadian Tire increased its dividends for the fourteenth consecutive year and now pays investors an annual dividend of $7 per share.

Analysts remain bullish and expect CTC stock to gain 15% in the next 12 months.

Jamieson Wellness stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), a company that operates in the natural health products space. JWEL stock trades 30% from all-time highs and offers you a dividend yield of 2.6%. Despite the pullback, the company has returned 90% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains in the last six years.

In Q3 2023, Jamieson Wellness increased revenue by 9.1% to $151.5 million due to 15% growth in Jamieson Brands. Its top line grew due to sustained consumer engagement in domestic markets where consumption outpaced shipments.

Additionally, new product launches, and e-commerce and distribution gains in the U.S. drove sales in the September quarter. The company also continued to experience momentum in China under an owned-distribution model.

Jamieson Wellness ended Q3 with a leverage ratio of 2 times and more than $222 million in total liquidity.

Priced at 15.2 times forward earnings, Jamieson Wellness trades at a discount of 30% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Adjusting Your Portfolio for the New Normal: Higher Interest Rates in Canada

| Puja Tayal

The 5% interest rate is here to stay until the second half of 2024. It's time to adjust your portfolio…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Big Dividend?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down more than 10% over the past year. Should you buy the dip?

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Are These the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a High-Rate Environment?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy? Here are two top picks for decades…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Today

| Adam Othman

Investing in the stock market does not always require massive capital. You can begin with just $500 allocated to stocks…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in December 2023

| Adam Othman

These two top Canadian stocks are doing well and might warrant a place in your self-directed portfolio before the year…

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

Maple Leaf Foods: Bringing Home the Bacon With a Tasty Dividend

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Maple Leaf Foods is a stock with a reliable 3.44% dividend yield, which is backed by a defensive business in…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

Up 8% in 3 Months, Is Fortis Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock (TSX:FTS) continued to show signs of recovery this fall, but as we enter a new year, is the…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in December 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Big Bank and a senior gold company are the best buys if you’re shopping for stocks in December 2023.

Read more »