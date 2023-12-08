Home » Investing » 3 Common Tax Mistakes Canadian Investors Continue to Make

3 Common Tax Mistakes Canadian Investors Continue to Make

If you’re reflecting on mistakes, these are the most likely ones you’re making. And if fixing even one on this list helps, you could make serious cash in 2024.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

As we enter the new year, it’s a great time to reflect. Look back on this year and see what you did right, and what potentially you did wrong. One of those bads might be making some tax mistakes you wish you hadn’t. Or, making tax mistakes that you didn’t even know about.

That’s why today I’m going to go over three common tax mistakes that Canadians still make. So if you’re new to investing, this is exactly where you need to be. Because whether you like it or not, those investing choices will certainly affect your taxes. Whether that’s in a positive or negative way will be up to you.

1) Missing out on tax-advantaged accounts

One of the worst mistakes Canadians can make is not taking the opportunity to open tax-advantaged savings accounts. It’s astonishing to me how many Canadians I meet that still do not have a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). These accounts allow you to invest as much as you can up to a contribution limit set out each year. All the returns, dividends, anything you make in that account is tax free.

That’s right, you don’t have to claim capital gains. You don’t count it as income. As long as you stay within the parameters set out by the government, you can look forward to earning as much income as you want. Furthermore, you can take it all out if you choose to one day. So if you hit an emergency, or need funds for a house, it’s ready and waiting.

Yet another account Canadians miss out on is the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). This has multiple benefits. Again, you will receive a contribution limit, this time through your notice of assessment by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). But every dollar you contribute can go on to be taken off your annual income at tax time! This can bring you into an entirely new tax bracket. The only catch is you can’t take out the cash before retirement except under very specific circumstances.

2) Claim your losses!

A huge mistake Canadians could end up making come tax time as well is missing out on claiming your losses. If you sell your investments at a loss, which many may have done this year, you can claim a portion of your capital loss on your tax return.

That capital loss can be claimed to offset any of your capital gains. Therefore, if your capital losses are higher than your capital gains, the difference will become your net capital loss. This can reduce your taxable income for the year. Furthermore, it can be carried up to three years to help with past gains, or carried forward for future gains.

The only thing here is that you cannot claim these under a TFSA or RRSP. That’s because these are not subjected to capital gains. So this really just applies for investment accounts, rather than investment savings accounts.

3) Invest your returns

It can be so tempting to spend the money you receive from a tax refund each year. However, the best thing you can do for your family, future, and bottom line is invest that tax refund. You’ve already put the cash aside and budgeted for it. So don’t blow it by blowing it all on something you don’t need!

In fact, you can invest that cash to help fund your future goals. The best way to do this is by popping it into a TFSA or RRSP, and finding a strong dividend stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) to help. That way all the dividend income can be used for reinvestment.

A strong option I would consider today is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). CIBC stock is down now so you can buy on the dip. But long-term holders will know that the stock bounces back after any bear market or downturn. Further, you can grab it with a higher-than-normal dividend yield at 6.24%! That can be used to invest again and again.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks continue to see buy recommendations from analysts, and are the top choices in their sectors. So now…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

Up 8% in 3 Months, Is Fortis Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock (TSX:FTS) continued to show signs of recovery this fall, but as we enter a new year, is the…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $1,000 in December 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,000 investment is enough to earn dividends or realize capital gains from two TSX stocks

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Steps to Get Into Cross-Border Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Overseas trading can be scary. But if you follow these steps, you can certainly achieve far higher returns than just…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Up 10% in a Month, Is Loblaw Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) has seen a strong increase in share price in the last month, but could more be on…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest $1,000 in growth stocks that can give you double-digit growth? Consider these stocks ahead of…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These oversold stocks offer a huge return for investors willing to buy now and hold on tight and gain a…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Up 17% in the Last Month, Is Stantec Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stantec stock (TSX:STN) has been rising higher and higher from huge announcements, and more good news looks like it's on…

Read more »