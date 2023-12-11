Home » Investing » Where to Invest $10,000 in December 2023

Where to Invest $10,000 in December 2023

Top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold heading into 2024.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Self-directed investors with some cash to put to work in their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) are wondering which top TSX dividend stocks are still undervalued and could surge next year.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is holding its investor day on December 13. This type of bank event rarely brings any surprises, but the 2023 version at Scotiabank could be different and is eagerly awaited by the market. The new chief executive officer (CEO) who took control in early 2023 has already replaced several senior executives with new people and the team spent much of the year going through a strategic review of the bank’s operations to see what parts should remain core to the growth strategy and which ones should be sold off or closed.

Pundits speculate the bank could decide to exit Peru, Chile, or Colombia, where the bank has built up operations through acquisitions as part of an international focus on opportunities in these emerging markets. The three countries, along with Mexico, form the core of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc that enables the free movement of goods, labour, and capital. The combined population of the four countries is more than 230 million, with relatively low bank services penetration. As the middle class expands, there is good growth potential.

Mexico is also a part of Scotiabank’s international asset mix but is expected to remain strategically important for the bank. If Bank of Nova Scotia decides to sell some of its international businesses, the funds could be used to acquire growth opportunities in other markets. Bank of Nova Scotia’s larger Canadian peers have focused on the United States in recent years, and their share prices have outperformed BNS’s price.

The next few days will provide more clarity on the new strategy. In the meantime, contrarian investors might want to add some BNS stock to their portfolios while it remains out of favour. The bank trades near $60 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $90 at the high point in early 2022.

Investors who buy at the current level can get a 7% dividend yield, so you get paid well to ride out some turbulence. Bank stocks in general could have a strong year in 2024 if interest rates start to fall and the economy only suffers a short and mild recession, as is widely anticipated by economists.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) just increased its dividend by 3.1% for 2024. This is the 29th consecutive annual dividend hike from the energy infrastructure giant. Enbridge has a current market capitalization of nearly $100 billion and continues to make acquisitions to drive growth.

The latest move is a US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States. The assets, when combined with the current Canadian gas distribution operations, will make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility player in North America. This helps diversify the revenue stream to complement the core oil pipelines and natural gas transmission networks. Enbridge is also betting on growth in oil and gas exports and is beefing up its renewable energy business.

The third-quarter 2023 results were largely in line with the same period last year, despite the challenging environment caused by soaring interest rates. Enbridge expects the new acquisitions and the $25 billion secured capital program to help drive revenue and cash flow expansion in the coming years. This should continue to support the generous dividend.

At the time of writing, Enbridge stock trades for close to $47 compared to as high as $59 last year. Investors who buy the dip can get a 7.7% yield today.

The bottom line on top stocks to own heading into 2024

Additional volatility should be expected, and a shift back to the 12-month lows is certainly possible if interest rates continue to rise and the economy goes into a deep slump. However, Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. At current levels, these stocks still look cheap for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Achieving $1 million in a TFSA is doable if you have a long investment horizon, can maximize the yearly limits,…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) can make great additions to your portfolio. But are dividend stocks better?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing Works, and Here’s the Proof

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Long-term investing works, and I can prove it. These are just two examples of why picking the right stock and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Kay Ng

Start saving and investing in blue-chip dividend stocks and see your passive income grow.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks could deliver big returns next year.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for December 2023

| Adam Othman

Canadian blue-chip stocks make for excellent long-term picks, and these two are too attractively priced to pass up on before…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you just have one smart stock, a TFSA, and time, you can get rich if you just remain consistent…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks offer a huge opportunity in a recovering market, allowing investors to buy without hesitation as we head…

Read more »