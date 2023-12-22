Home » Investing » Buy 809 Shares of This TSX ETF for $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income

Buy 809 Shares of This TSX ETF for $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income

Here’s how Canadian dividend ETFs such as XDIV can help you earn passive income for life.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality dividend stocks can help you create a steady and recurring stream of passive income for life. It’s essential to identify a portfolio of dividend-paying companies across various sectors, which will provide you with diversification across market cycles. Further, these companies should have strong fundamentals, sustainable dividend payouts, and stable cash flows, enabling them to maintain dividends over time.

The ideal dividend stocks are those that grow earnings consistently each year, resulting in dividend raises and increasing your effective yield in the process. However, identifying individual dividend stocks is quite an exhaustive process as you need to analyze a company’s economic moats, pricing power, profit margins, debt levels, and much more.

So, if you don’t have the expertise or time to evaluate individual stocks, you should consider investing in dividend-paying exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Typically, ETFs provide investors with access to a diversified pool of assets, including stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

It means investing in equity-backed ETFs will help can gain exposure to a portfolio of stocks at a low cost. There are several ETFs trading on the TSX, and a few of these funds even provide you with a dividend, which is paid every quarter or each month (in some cases).

What are the benefits of investing in Canadian dividend ETFs?

Similar to stocks, ETFs are traded on a stock exchange and are easy to buy or sell. You can buy dividend ETFs in a brokerage account and choose to either reinvest or withdraw the dividends you receive.

Over the years, Canadian ETFs that offer a dividend have managed to outpace inflation and deliver steady returns to shareholders.

A significant portion of Canada’s large-cap companies are part of sectors such as energy and banking, where they offer shareholders a tasty and attractive dividend yield. Several blue-chip stocks enjoy entrenched positions, a wide economic moat, pricing power, and strong fundamentals, allowing them to thrive across market cycles.

Further, dividends earned in Canada are taxed in a friendly way. For instance, dividends are sheltered from taxes if held in registered accounts such as the Tax-Free Savings Account. It means you can use the TFSA to create a tax-free passive-income stream.

One quality dividend ETF in Canada is iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV). Let’s see why.

Should you invest in the XDIV ETF right now?

The XDIV ETF has returned 9.6% annually in the last five years, which is quite attractive. With $910 million in assets under management, it provides investors with a dividend yield of 4.7%. It’s a low-cost ETF, given the XDIV has an expense ratio of 0.11% and management fees of 0.10%.

This dividend ETF has a monthly payout and holds TSX giants such as Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial, Pembina Pipeline, Sun Life Financial, and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which account for 45.7% of the fund.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF$25.58809$0.103$83.32 Monthly

The Foolish takeaway

The XDIV ETF pays unitholders an annual dividend of $1.236 per unit. So, you need to buy 809 units of the ETF to earn $1,000 in annual dividends. At today’s price, the total investment will cost you $20,695, which is not too much given that you hold some of the largest TSX companies in your portfolio.

Further, the ETF has raised dividends by 6.2% annually in the last six years, enhancing your effective yield over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,800 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can put tax-free cash in your pocket next year while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Pay Off Debt and Make $429K (or More!) in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By bringing down your budget, investing what you can, and staying consistent, you can create more cash than you ever…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Rally as Rates Retreat

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and another dividend play may finally be worth checking out, as rates peak and retreat!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These passive-income stocks offer dividends and returns, with shares already climbing as I write this!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $5,700 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can reduce risk while delivering attractive tax-free yields.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Sienna Stock for its 8.3% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sienna (TSX:SIA) stock is a strong dividend stock that's only getting stronger, as it continues to bring down costs and…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Up 53% Year to Date, Is goeasy Stock Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock may have seen massive growth recently, but more is due to come, even all the way through…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

One Little-Known CRA Rule All Married Canadians Should Know

| Andrew Button

The spousal RRSP contribution tax break can save you money. You can also invest your contributions in dividend stocks like…

Read more »