Home » Investing » How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Passive Income?

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Passive Income?

All it takes is one undervalued dividend stock, a stable investment, and some consistency to achieve enough passive income to retire.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Early retirement handwritten in a note

Image source: Getty Images

It’s a great question these days. Which is why today we’re going to look at how investors can make today’s market work for them, rather than against them. While the TSX today may be down, it’s a great time to get invested and work towards some long-term income. In fact, you could make enough to live off the passive income of your investments alone!

How much you’ll need

First off, let’s figure out how much exactly you’ll need to live off passive income. It’s a relatively simple item to figure out. Let’s say you live off of $60,000 per year from your income right now. That would mean in the future, you would need around that amount to be created through passive income each and every year.

Then, you’ll need to do some more math to figure out how much you’ll need in general. For instance, let’s say you’re 40 and plan on living another 40 years (at least!). That means you’ll need to create 40 years worth of passive income. Sure, you won’t need it all at once. But eventually, you’re going to need a grand total of $2.4 million to last you those 40 years.

Now that might seem impossible. But it’s not! All you need is a great Dividend Aristocrat that continues to raise its dividend year after year. What’s more, consider an undervalued one that has a strong future ahead.

Consider BCE stock

So let’s say you invest in a company such as BCE (TSX:BCE), which is an excellent long-term hold right now. The company has received some poor share results lately as it continues to contend with the Canadian Radio and Television Commission (CRTC), as well as mergers and acquisitions amongst its peers.

However, BCE stock isn’t likely to remain down for long, and especially not forever. It has well over 100 years of growth behind it, and over 40 on the market. It continues to offer the fastest internet speeds, as well as a strong and growing media company.

Yet it offers major value today. BCE stock is down 14% year to date as of writing, offering a whopping 7.5% dividend yield. So now, let’s look back at some history to see how to create that $2.4 million.

Growth to come

So again, you don’t need all that $2.4 million upfront. Instead, you simply need to make enough to live off of while still putting cash aside for investing. Let’s say then that you’re 30 years old and over the next decade want to create enough to put aside towards early retirement.

In the case of BCE stock, we’ll have to look at its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for shares and dividends. In the last decade, shares have increased at a CAGR of just 1.3%. Dividends meanwhile offer a CAGR of 5.3%. So let’s see how much you would need to start investing to get yourself on the way to $2.4 million.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedShare ValueAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Stock PriceNew Shares PurchasedYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$51.001,961.00$100,011.00$2.08$4,078.88$104,089.88$15,000.00$51.66369.002,330.00$120,367.80
2$51.662,330.00$120,367.80$2.19$5,103.26$125,471.06$15,000.00$52.33384.002,714.00$142,023.62
3$52.332,714.00$142,023.62$2.31$6,259.36$148,282.98$15,000.00$53.01401.003,115.00$165,126.15
4$53.013,115.00$165,126.15$2.43$7,564.96$172,691.11$15,000.00$53.70420.003,535.00$189,829.50
5$53.703,535.00$189,829.50$2.56$9,039.95$198,869.45$15,000.00$54.40442.003,977.00$216,348.80
6$54.403,977.00$216,348.80$2.69$10,709.29$227,058.09$15,000.00$55.11467.004,444.00$244,908.84
7$55.114,444.00$244,908.84$2.84$12,601.08$257,509.92$15,000.00$55.83494.004,938.00$275,688.54
8$55.834,938.00$275,688.54$2.99$14,743.92$290,432.46$15,000.00$56.56526.005,464.00$309,043.84
9$56.565,464.00$309,043.84$3.14$17,179.12$326,222.96$15,000.00$57.30562.006,026.00$345,289.80
10$57.306,026.00$345,289.80$3.31$19,950.23$365,240.03$15,000.00$58.04602.006,628.00$384,689.12
11$58.046,628.00$384,689.12$3.50$23,198.00$407,887.12$15,000.00$58.79650.007,278.00$427,873.62

As you can see, it’s going to take a big investment if you want to achieve this in a decade and be on your way. But if you have $100,000 and $15,000 to invest annually, you could achieve a $427,783.62 portfolio in a decade! What’s more, this is very conservative, as shares are due to rise far higher than just 1.3% per year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A look at Allied Properties REIT’s 9% distribution yield as potential passive income in 2024: Should investors chase the yield…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Lifetime Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend stocks with lengthy corporate existence can provide investors with income for life.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Help Turn $20,000 Into $1,400 Every Year 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to convert $20,000 profit or saving into $1,400 annual passive income for decades? These stocks are worth…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A great REIT can bring in monthly dividend income, but a great dividend stock in this sector can bring in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Navigating the World of REITs: Dividend Gems in the Canadian Real Estate Sector

| Brian Paradza, CFA

CT REIT's success may spill into 2024 while CAPREIT remains an income investment of choice going into the new year.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

This 7.6% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

Start earning $191.24/quarter with this 7.6% dividend stock.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Turn $5,000 Into $37,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help investors build wealth for retirement.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Daniel Da Costa

These dividend stocks have defensive business operations and generate tonnes of cash flow, making them two of the best in…

Read more »