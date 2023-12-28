Home » Investing » Up 49% in Two Months, Is Cargojet Stock a Buy Today?

Up 49% in Two Months, Is Cargojet Stock a Buy Today?

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock saw shares rise 49% in the last two months but remains down by 49% since all-time highs. So, is more to come?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Plane on runway, aircraft

Image source: Getty Images.

Shares of Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock continue to climb higher as the market seems to be on the road to recovery. Yet even after seeing shares rise 49% in the last two months alone, the company is still about half of all-time highs.

So, what do investors think about Cargojet stock? Is this it? Or could there be another rise in share price for the once-great company? Let’s take a look.

What happened?

Cargojet stock was one of the high fliers during the pandemic, when restrictions kept people at home, ordering online. These online orders rose significantly, leading to the company increasing its destinations as well as adding new aircraft.

Luckily, Cargojet stock had already made partnerships with some of the largest shipping companies on the planet. That includes Amazon and DHL, with multi-year deals signed to see the company bring its services to a global scale.

But even at home, Cargojet stock remained the only overnight cargo airline in the country. Things were going so well until they weren’t. With the market falling and restrictions ending, investors cut their losses. And this caused shares of Cargojet stock drop. So, what about now?

Undervalued

Cargojet stock has since been called one of the most undervalued stocks on the TSX today. Shares are down by (get this) 49% since all-time highs. And even with the most recent rise, analysts believe there should be more to come.

The last two years have been difficult, but now we’re on the verge of a recovery. Should interest rates and inflation come down, consumers will have more cash in their pockets. That cash can be used to buy the consumer goods that many have stayed away from over the last two years. And that will see another increase in the demand for Cargojet stock.

For now, however, shares may be up, but investors remain on the sidelines. This could come from the most recent earnings report, which saw revenue down year over year. Even so, analysts believe there is a strong outlook for this stock.

Analysts weigh in

After the company reported third-quarter results, analysts were pleased that the company continues to support lower-cost initiatives and balances that with increasing operating income and revenue as volumes recover. Overall, notes were positive, despite narrowly missing earnings estimates.

Cargojet stock is now continuing to focus on bringing costs down while preparing for the future. A future that will see a high rise in ecommerce use. Even so, the company remained focused on conservative projections, though analysts believe they could be even higher through to 2025.

So, in the very near future, analysts believe Cargojet stock will soar high once again. They’ve touted it as an outperformer, especially as it continues to bring in cash from fleet plans and asset sales. And as the company recently increased its dividend by a whopping 10%, along with its buyback plan, management seems confident, too.

Therefore, if you’re looking for some solid growth in 2024 and beyond, Cargojet stock could be of great consideration, even with shares up 49% in the last two months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Cargojet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Why Many Canadians Prefer Dividend Investing Over Growth Strategies

| Jed Lloren

Are you curious about why many Canadians prefer dividend investing over growth? Here’s why!

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Should Enbridge Stock Be on Your 2024 Buy List?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock is off the lows of the year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to make some serious cash in 2024 and beyond, now is the time to invest in long-term…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This monthly dividend stock can help you earn $750 /year in passive income.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to invest for $250 in monthly income? Here are two great long-term picks that can provide a juicy income…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Year-End and Into 2024

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should highly consider top Canadian utility stocks on pullbacks for income and long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Up by 50%: Is goeasy Stock a Good Buy Today?

| Adam Othman

Investing in goeasy stock can deliver substantial long-term wealth growth, despite delivering significant growth in 2023.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap stocks offer huge returns in the near future, making them the perfect gift to yourself ahead of 2024.

Read more »