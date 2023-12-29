Home » Investing » Navigating Bear Markets: Top TSX Stocks Proven to Outperform

Navigating Bear Markets: Top TSX Stocks Proven to Outperform

These two TSX stocks offer growth and security during a bear market but aren’t about to drop once we enter a bull market.

We would all love to think that a bear market is finally over. In fact, the last two months saw some of the strongest rallies that investors have seen in quite some time! But a bear market is still here, and economists believe the first half of 2024 could still see a recession, though a soft one.

This is why it’s still a great time to consider defensive stocks that should continue to outperform on the TSX during a bear market. So, let’s get into it.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) may actually provide some value finally these days. The low-cost retailer has long been seen as a strong investment during a bear market and recession. That’s because Canadians seek out the retailer for the lowest prices, as inflation and interest rates remain elevated.

Yet the company saw shares come down slightly recently as the stock announced it would have to increase the costs of many products. This led investors to drop Dollarama stock in response. However, the company will come back around, as same-store sales remain strong, and it’s still offering the lowest prices around.

Dollarama stock is more than just a defensive downturn stock. In a bear market, it does well, but when Canadians get cash in their pockets, they just spend more at Dollarama! So, don’t fear a fall from Dollarama stock in the near future. It’s only going up from here.

Shares of Dollarama stock are up 16% in the last year, as of writing, trading at 4.63 times sales. However, shares are down about 10% as of writing from 52-week highs.

Hydro One

Another strong option to consider during a bear market is companies that will be needed no matter what. That includes utility companies such as Hydro One (TSX:H). There are certainly other longer-term utility stocks that I could mention, but there’s a reason I like Hydro One stock these days.

Part of the reason is because it’s so new. Hydro One stock has only been on the market a couple of years, providing a way to get in on the ground floor to a company that shouldn’t disappear anytime soon — especially as the province of Ontario holds a major stake in the company.

Furthermore, during the shift to clean energy Hydro One stock continues to focus on, well, hydro! So, there’s no fear about losing cash flow during a shift from gas to hydropower. Instead, Hydro One stock can continue focusing on growth and expansion.

Hydro One stock trades up about 7% in the last year as of writing, offering a 3.07% dividend yield as well. It also trades at 3.01 times sales and 1.98 times book value. So, there is still some value to be had with this hydro stock.

Bottom line

If you’re worried about a bear market, I would still consider these defensive stocks on the TSX today. These companies have proven their worth in the last few years. What’s more, they aren’t about to collapse in the near future, even during a bull market. So, certainly consider Dollarama stock and Hydro One stock on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

