Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks With High Yields

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks With High Yields

These top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold and offer high yields.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Investors who missed the fourth-quarter (Q4) 2023 rally in the market are wondering which top TSX dividend stocks are still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio focused on passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant on the TSX with a current market capitalization of more than $100 billion. The company’s pipeline assets move 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by American households and businesses.

Getting large new energy pipeline projects approved and built is very difficult these days. This should make the existing infrastructure more valuable in the future as oil and natural gas demand are expected to remain robust, despite the global transition to renewable energy.

Enbridge’s growth investments in the past two years have focused on new segments. The company bought an oil export terminal in Texas and purchased a stake in a liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. Enbridge is also expanding its renewable energy division. Finally, Enbridge recently announced a US$14 billion deal to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States.

ENB stock trades near $48 per share at the time of writing. That’s up from $43 in early October but still down from the $59 the stock reached last year.

Interest rate hikes are the main reason for the decline in the stock, but rates are expected to decline at some point in 2024. When that begins to happen, there should be renewed interest in dividend stocks like Enbridge that have large capital programs. In the meantime, investors who buy at the current level can get a 7.6% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades for close to $64 at the time of writing compared to $93 in early 2022. The stock is up 11% in the past month, and more gains should be on the way next year.

High interest rates are driving up loan defaults and forcing Bank of Nova Scotia and its peers to set aside more money for potential loan losses. The overall loan book, however, still looks solid, and economists are broadly anticipating a soft landing for the Canadian economy as the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes reduce inflation. Expectations for rate cuts next year are driving the rally in the bank sector. As long as the soft landing scenario materializes, BNS stock should trend higher.

The new chief executive officer is cutting staff to reduce costs. The bank will focus most of its future investment on growing the business in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The other international businesses, primarily located in Peru, Chile, and Colombia, that have been the growth focus for the past decade will now be of lower importance or could even be sold with the funds shifted to new opportunities.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend offers a 6.6% yield at the current price.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. Ongoing volatility should be expected, but these stocks still look cheap and deserve to be on your radar heading into 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retired Couples: How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $10,450 Per Year in Tax-Fee Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can take advantage of this TFSA strategy to reduce risk and generate attractive returns.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SmartCentres REIT’s 7.5% yield could make it a smart investment for passive income in 2024.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you have money you don't need for the next three to five years, you can put a portion in…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Earning While You Sleep: The Power of Dividend Investing in Canada

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in earning while you sleep? Here’s how you can do that with dividends!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 5% Dividend Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates starting to peak, now looks like the ideal time for passive income seekers to add a top…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX dividend stocks to help boost your income in retirement? Pensioners, here are three stocks under…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Average $200 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can put some extra cash in your pocket in 2024.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Married? If So, You Urgently Need to Know These CRA Tax Breaks

| Andrew Button

With pension income splitting, you can split the dividends received from Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) with your spouse.

Read more »