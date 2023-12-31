Home » Investing » Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management Stock or Fairfax Financial Stock?

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management Stock or Fairfax Financial Stock?

These two asset managers remain strong choices on the TSX today, but which is better: BAM stock or FFH stock?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Right now, investors are starting to get back on board when it comes to finance stocks. These companies tend not to do well during downturns, even with higher interest rates allowing them to bring in more cash. The issue is that these companies will see fewer loans come in with higher interest rates, and as costs rise, they’ll have more costs to deal with.

However, things are changing. Interest rates may indeed come down, as has inflation. So, now could be an excellent time to get in on some of the best finance stocks out there. This is why today, we’ll ask which is better: Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) or Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) stock?

BAM stock

During the company’s most recent earnings report, BAM stock reported some strong results investors can look to. The company reported strong fundraising, reaching $61 billion in capital at the time and well on track to raising $150 billion in 2023.

Now, the company achieved $26 billion in the most recent quarter when it came to raising capital. So, that leaves quite a lot to wonder where on earth the company is going to achieve the rest of that $150 billion in capital.

While 2023 looks strong, it seems some of the rest of the growth could be tied up in an Origin Energy offer. The company offered US$10.6 billion to take over the Australian power company. However, it has yet to be accepted, with just 69% of the required 75% shareholders of Origin agreeing to the takeover.

For now, BAM stock is looking at the future. The company wants to see where the government is headed in terms of its green energy initiatives. If it looks like this could speed up in the future, an investment in Origin wouldn’t be the right move. So, while BAM stock may offer up $150 billion in potential capital and a 3.37% dividend yield, it’s looking quite up in the air at the moment — even with shares up 32% year to date.

FFH stock

FFH stock is a hugely undervalued stock at this point. Property and casualty insurance continues to be an undervalued sector. And FFH stock is the top dog when it comes to this area of the market — especially as it has produced major growth over the last few years.

Shares of FFH stock are up 49% year to date, as of writing this article. Yet the company has seen shares come down 5% recently. This occurred after the company’s head decided to expand its stake in Orla Mining.

While some investors may not like it, the company believes it’s getting a great deal. What’s more, FFH could see even more growth from the company in, at the very least, the next year or so. Plus, it’s not as if the company doesn’t have the cash to spend. While BAM stock has missed earnings estimates, FFH stock seems to continue climbing past them.

During its most recent quarterly report, analysts touted the stock as an outperformer. The company delivered a strong quarter, seeing growth across the board from underwriting to investments. Market conditions, as mentioned, remain strong for property and casualty insurance, and this isn’t looking to slow down.

So, while shares may have come down after the Orla Mining expansion, the company remains a deal. It also continues to offer a strong 1.11% dividend yield, trading at just 7.18 times earnings! So, of the two, I would lean towards FFH stock on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late, Grab These CRA Benefits Before December 31!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I know the year is almost up, but there is still time to get in on the CRA benefits you…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Why Sticking Solely to SPY Stock Could Limit Your Portfolio’s Potential

| Jed Lloren

Are you investing in SPY stock? Did you know it could be limiting your portfolio’s potential? Here’s how you can…

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Pacific Railway or Canadian National Railway Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two railway companies have a long history as the only rail lines in Canada. But which is the better…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Beyond SPY Stock: Top U.S. Picks for Canadian Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of investing in SPY stock? Consider these top picks instead!

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Kay Ng

Spend less than you make and pay off high interest debt first. Once your debt is manageable, you can start…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for high monthly passive income, this dividend stock has it in spades! And returns should come right…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Navigating Bear Markets: Top TSX Stocks Proven to Outperform

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks offer growth and security during a bear market but aren't about to drop once we enter…

Read more »

smiling couple at home with christmas tree
Dividend Stocks

How to Create $1,340 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some extra cash to get you through 2024? Start planning now and you could make immense income for the…

Read more »