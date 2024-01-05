Home » Investing » Could Telus Stock Help You Become and Retire a Millionaire? 

Could Telus Stock Help You Become and Retire a Millionaire? 

So you’ve been planning your investments around dividend stocks. But can a dividend stock like Telus make you a millionaire? Let’s find out.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market is one place that can give you unprecedented returns if you invest in high-growth stocks. And if you are not so adventurous, you can also opt for stable dividend stocks. Their stock prices do not grow much as they pay the excess profit to shareholders as dividends. Dividend stocks are not preferred if you want to be a millionaire with a just $10,000 to $50,000 investment. Still, there is a way a dividend stock like Telus Corporation (TSX:T) can help you retire a millionaire. 

What type of returns can you expect from Telus Stock?

Let us first understand what Telus has to offer its shareholders. As Canada’s third largest telecom operator, Telus enjoys stable cash flows from wireless and wireline subscriptions. It uses its cash flow for servicing its debt, capital spending, and dividend payouts. T stock’s long-term dividend payout ratio guideline is to give 60 to 75% of its free cash flow (FCF) as dividends. 

The telecom operator has been paying incremental dividends since 2005. Its dividend growth rate was initially high at around 30% but has moderated to 7% since 2019. Telus offers a dividend reinvestment plan that allows you to compound your dividend payouts by buying more shares of Telus without paying brokerage fees. 

Can a 7% dividend growth rate make you a millionaire? And if so, in how many years? And what amount would you have to invest? 

Forecasting 15-20 years into the future is impossible. Hence, I took a historical approach to find the answers. After a few permutations and combinations, I arrived at the below investment model. 

If you started investing in Telus in 2010 and continue to do so till 2030, a $1 million amount could become a reality. Let’s understand this with the help of a table. 

Could Telus Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire? 

YearDividendTelus Stock PriceNew InvestmentNew Shares AddedTotal Share CountTotal Dividend Amount
2030*$2.30$26.00$85,079.19 3,272.28 40,602.73$93,195.60
2029*$2.15$26.00$74,124.75 2,850.95 37,330.45$80,079.19
2028*$2.00$26.00$64,923.93 2,497.07 34,479.50$69,124.75
2027*$1.87$26.00$57,154.37 2,198.25 31,982.42$59,923.93
2026*$1.75$26.00$50,560.00 1,944.62 29,784.18$52,154.37
2025*$1.64$26.00$44,936.06 1,728.31 27,839.56$45,560.00
2024*$1.53$23.58$39,904.45 1,692.30 26,111.25$39,936.06
2023$1.43$26.13$35,705.90 1,366.47 24,418.95$34,904.45
2022$1.33$29.79$32,554.99 1,092.82 23,052.48$30,705.90
2021$1.25$25.21$29,232.14 1,159.55 21,959.66$27,554.99
2020$1.17$25.14$26,853.16 1,068.14 20,800.12$24,232.14
2019$1.11$22.63$24,221.50 1,070.33 19,731.97$21,853.16
2018$1.03$23.81$22,240.07 934.06 18,661.65$19,221.50
2017$0.97$21.38$20,108.36 940.52 17,727.58$17,240.07
2016$0.90$19.13$17,994.08 940.62 16,787.06$15,108.36
2015$0.82$20.94$16,155.45 771.51 15,846.44$12,994.08
2014$0.74$18.28$14,428.51 789.31 15,074.93$11,155.45
2013$0.66$16.27$13,023.67 800.47 14,285.62$9,428.51
2012$0.60$14.41$11,807.83 819.42 13,485.15$8,023.67
2011$0.54$11.37$10,715.12 942.40 12,665.73$6,807.83
2010$0.49$8.53 $100,000.0011,72311,723$5,715.12

You begin with a $100,000 investment in Telus on December 31, 2009, that would buy you 11,723 shares at $8.53. Telus paid $0.49 dividend per share in 2010. It means 11,723 shares would earn you $5,715 in dividend income. 

From next year, you buy Telus shares worth $5,000 on December 31 (Telus stock price column) and also reinvest your dividend income. 

On December 31, 2010, you would invest $5,000 + $5,715 in dividend income to buy 942 new shares. Adding them to the existing 11,723 shares, you earn $6,807 in annual dividend income by the end of 2011. 

If you continue this process, you will have 26,111 shares of Telus, with a portfolio value of around $626,600 (26,111 x $24 share price). 

Aim for $1 million 

To achieve a $1 million portfolio, you have to continue this process till 2030. For the forecasted period (2024-2030), I assumed Telus would continue growing dividends at a 7% rate, and its stock price trades around the $26 range. By 2030, you would have accumulated 40,602 shares that have a portfolio value of $1.05 million (40,602 x $26) and dividend income of $93,195. The 21-year wait might look long, but it can give you a lifetime of wealth, assuming Telus continues to earn regular cash flows. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Hesitate to Buy This Total-Return Stock in 2024

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking a top total-return stock to buy right now and hold for the coming years, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)…

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $500 in hand but don’t know where to invest? Here are five stocks you can buy confidently…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day 

| Puja Tayal

2024 is the year to rebalance your portfolio. You can book profits from growth stocks like Shopify and lock them…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor, this is really the only way to invest. Especially if you don't have the time…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Hammond Power Solutions Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A growth stock with an impressive run and colossal returns in 2023 remains a “strong buy” in 2024.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to create a solid passive-income portfolio, here is the best way.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

These sold-off stocks offer generous income and the potential for a turnaround over the next three to five years.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

I Wouldn’t Touch This Stock With a 10-Foot Pole: Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

| Andrew Button

AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL), formerly known as SNC Lavalin, is awash with ethical issues.

Read more »