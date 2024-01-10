Home » Investing » 2 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

2 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

These two dividend stocks have had a rough year, but looking ahead, 2024 could be a strong one. Add on decades of growth and you’ve got a great deal.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

There are quite a few sectors of the market that are not doing very well these days. One of those includes the telecommunications sector. Higher interest rates and inflation have led many to put off investing in the stock, with sales falling during this time.

Yet analysts believe that this could change in the near future. Meanwhile, you can grab onto a strong dividend from many of these companies, which is why I’ll never sell these two.

Why telecom?

The beginning of 2024 hasn’t been great for telecommunications companies, but these dividend stocks certainly have strong fundamentals that could lead to a stronger 2024. In the near term, analysts believe there is going to be a pretty boring event schedule for the companies, and rightly so. The stocks will need to reset after 2023 and look at competition after several acquisitions, mergers, and other major moves in the last year.

If these dividend stocks hope to create growth in the next year, however, analysts believe the focus should be on market expansion and finding cost efficiencies by any means possible. This was seen through several telecom moves, including consolidation and a new fourth-place national wireless player in 2023.

In 2024, analysts now forecast that there should be slight revenue growth as the market expands and more focus on 5G from consumers. With this outlook, valuations today look quite reasonable. So, which are the two telecom stocks investors should focus on today and never let go?

Get big

For investors, the next year should certainly see Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) outperform in the next year. The merger with Shaw stock has analysts eying a net asset value of $72 per share after the integration. Therefore, right now is an attractive entry point at about $63 per share as of writing.

Furthermore, cost synergies of around $1 billion in the first half of 2024 are likely to create an attractive 9% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). As the synergies continue, the stock will become less risky and more competitive.

TELUS (TSX:T) also provides a strong option as well, though for far different reasons. Cyclical impacts on this international, agriculture and consumer goods arms have hurt the stock. Not to mention its tech focus. Add to that the competitive impact of the Rogers-Shaw deal, and it’s been a rough year for the company.

However, in 2024, there should be strong EBITDA growth that will remain on the high end. Add onto this more cost efficiencies as the market improves. The stock should continue to see growth in shares as a result. This certainly makes it valuable today.

Why I say “never”

If you never sold these stocks, you wouldn’t make returns. But when I say never, I mean I’ll never sell them until I reach my goals. For you, that might be a downpayment on a house or retirement. And that can range from a couple of years to a couple of decades.

In this case, these two dividend stocks offer a great option for those seeking higher returns in the short run, while getting value for the dividends. Further, they have a long history of growth that will likely continue for decades to come.

So, with Rogers offering a 3.17% dividend yield and TELUS stock at a whopping 6.21%, it’s a great time to consider these dividend stocks on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 20% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock trades at a discount to consensus price trading estimates and offers…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Seize the Day: Beginner Strategies for Stock Market Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep calm and stay consistent with these strategies and you're sure to have a winning stock portfolio in 2024 and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Small-cap TSX stocks such as Well Health and goeasy are trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Every Canadian Shown Own in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks such as Dollarama have the potential to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Last Call for Ultra-High Yields? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Rates Fall

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and another yield heavyweight would be appealing to long-term dividend investors seeking big passive income.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest TSX stocks you can buy in 2024, even if macroeconomic uncertainties continue.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Heavyweights to Watch in January

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another telecom stock could help investors meet their passive-income needs.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

| Adam Othman

Take a look at the highest dividend-paying stocks on the S&P 500 to see whether they can be worthwhile holdings…

Read more »