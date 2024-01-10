Home » Investing » Forget Bank Stocks: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

Forget Bank Stocks: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

Bank stocks are rising but could fall this year. And who wants that when we’re trying to regain funds? Consider this stock instead.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

Bank stocks seem to be on the path to recovery, and that’s great news for investors in many ways. However, the downside is that Canada’s biggest banks can fall drastically during times of trouble. So, while they’re up now, those who say they are going to need their cash in another decade may not be as interested.

Weak economy in 2024

Analysts are now seeing 2024 as a weak year for the economy, and lenders continue to set aside money for provisions for loans. These will likely be needed should the banks see defaults on loans or job cuts that see Canadians cut back on expenses.

During the fourth-quarter results for the banks, uncertainty remained for just how much the economy could fall during 2024. Banks continued to post lower profits and saw a decrease in loan repayments. Therefore, while banks are climbing, that may not be for long — especially as we continue to see higher credit losses.

Yet even still, some investors are still sitting on savings after growth during the pandemic. This has led them to try to put their money to good use, especially during a time of higher interest rates. That may not include the banks should more bad news come down the pipeline. And it already has.

Mounting concern

All the major banks have experienced rough times during the last few months. This has included major job cuts as well as a tighter regulatory environment. Further, many are experiencing enormous fines for anti-money-laundering measures.

Add into this a slew of new taxes and costly regulatory changes, and the banks are in a dire situation indeed. Of course, this is all to help Canadians in a risky scenario, but it’s hitting the bank’s bottom lines. So, profit growth has slowed significantly for most of the banks, prompting lenders to cut back in every way possible.

Invest here instead

Instead of investing in Big Six banks that remain in a risky scenario, I would consider growth stock goeasy (TSX:GSY) instead. The stock has been an outperformer for the last year but is set to climb even higher throughout 2024.

The stock looks well positioned for high three-year loan growth in the future as well as record originations quarter after quarter. The stock has also managed to achieve stable credit performance, with its plans to achieve a return on equity near 21% through 2025 remaining solid as well.

Yet, with shares trading at just 13.46 times earnings, it remains a steal, even with shares up 43% in the last year alone. Meanwhile, you can also grab a 2.42% dividend yield. Add on that this stock has been around for decades, and it’s certainly a growth stock I would foresee only growing higher in the years and, indeed, decades to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits are pretty meagre, which is why you might want to supplement your CPP with stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Earn $150 Monthly With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable monthly income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can come your way in 2024 and keep going all your life if you consider investing in this…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Double Whammy Stocks: 1 Pick for Both Dividends and Growth

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock is a great pick for income and growth investors seeking good value for money.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have had a rough year, but looking ahead, 2024 could be a strong one. Add on…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 20% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock trades at a discount to consensus price trading estimates and offers…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Seize the Day: Beginner Strategies for Stock Market Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep calm and stay consistent with these strategies and you're sure to have a winning stock portfolio in 2024 and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy in January 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Small-cap TSX stocks such as Well Health and goeasy are trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »