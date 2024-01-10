Home » Investing » Invest $583 Each Month to Create $2,103.50 in Passive Income in 2024

Invest $583 Each Month to Create $2,103.50 in Passive Income in 2024

For major passive income in 2024, look to high dividend payers that have a strong future ahead of lowering interest rates and inflation.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians looking for a little extra cash have come to the right place. With just $7,000, you can create a strong passive-income portfolio for this year. That’s right, in 2024.

The key will be to remember that you’re looking at two things here, and that’s passive income from returns and dividends. While dividends are certainly a secure way to see passive income come in, returns are also key. This is why, first, we’re going to look at a strong sector to consider for solid passive income in 2024.

Start building that portfolio

After years of backlogs and stalls and supply-chain disruptions, one of the best places that investors can get into right now is construction. This area of the market is going to go through a bull run very soon. While these stocks are still trading down a bit due to inflation and higher interest rates right now, analysts believe that will change quite soon.

In particular, there are a few that investors should keep their eyes on for passive income, according to analysts. Aecon Group (TSX:ARE), Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are all great options to consider.

All three of these companies have an attractive setup for 2024, with Brookfield perhaps being the one that should seriously outperform the rest of the market this year. This comes down to a compelling risk versus reward situation, which could produce double-digit funds from operations (FFO) per unit this year. The company has a large acquisition pipeline, with the cash on hand to take advantage of opportunities that arise.

So, let’s look at how investors can grab hold of this passive-income idea.

Consistency is key

If you’re hoping to create large amounts of passive income, then you need to invest on a consistent basis. Now, you can certainly start with the idea in this article of investing $7,000 in total, or approximately $583 per month. This would help you keep up with the contribution room in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

However, look over your budget and figure out what you can actually afford. For example, you don’t want to go over budget and put yourself into credit card debt. That would increase your interest rate payments, which is certainly not the goal when it comes to investing.

So, whether you can afford $50 or $5,000, make sure you can pay that consistently month after month. And to ensure it happens, create automated payments so you don’t have to think about it!

What you could get

Let’s say you invested in BIP stock repeatedly throughout the year. We’re going to assume, for the case of this example, however, that you put $7,000 into BIP stock in January and see it rise again and again throughout the year. Eventually, it hits 52-week highs once more.

Right now, shares trade down 20% compared to those 52-week highs. This gives you a strong potential upside, along with a dividend yield of 4.98% as of writing. Here, then, is what you could achieve in passive income in 2024.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
BIP.UN – now$40175$2.02$353.50quarterly$7,000
BIP-UN – highs$50175$2.02$353.50quarterly$8,750

As you can see, you’ll have created $1,750 in returns as well as $353.50 in dividend income. That’s total passive income of $2,103.50 in 2024 alone!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

| Andrew Walker

Investors can still find great Canadian dividend stocks trading at discounted prices.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

Forget Bank Stocks: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are rising but could fall this year. And who wants that when we're trying to regain funds? Consider…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

CPP benefits are pretty meagre, which is why you might want to supplement your CPP with stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Earn $150 Monthly With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable monthly income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can come your way in 2024 and keep going all your life if you consider investing in this…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Double Whammy Stocks: 1 Pick for Both Dividends and Growth

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock is a great pick for income and growth investors seeking good value for money.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have had a rough year, but looking ahead, 2024 could be a strong one. Add on…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 20% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock trades at a discount to consensus price trading estimates and offers…

Read more »