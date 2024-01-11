Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Top Reasons to Buy Aritzia Stock in 2024

3 Top Reasons to Buy Aritzia Stock in 2024

These top three reasons make Aritzia a great growth stock to buy on the dip in 2024.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers

Image source: Getty Images

After the TSX staged a sharp recovery in the fourth quarter of 2023, finding growth stocks that appear significantly undervalued has become a challenging task. If you’re on the hunt for such a stock, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) could be worth considering in 2024.

If you don’t know much about it, it’s a Vancouver-headquartered fashion retailer and design house that sells everyday luxury clothing through its online store and a network of 117 boutiques in the United States and Canada. It currently has a market cap of $2.9 billion as ATZ stock trades at $26.46 per share after declining by nearly 47% in the last year. In this article, I’ll highlight the three key factors that make Aritzia a really attractive Canadian growth stock to buy in 2024.

One of the primary reasons to consider ATZ as a top growth stock pick is its years-long solid financial growth track record. Despite facing pandemic-driven operational challenges in recent years, the company has consistently demonstrated strong sales growth, healthy profit margins, and effective cost management. This financial stability, even amid macroeconomic uncertainties, says a lot about the company’s operational efficiency and market appeal.

On January 10, Aritzia announced its upbeat financial results for the third quarter (ended in November 2023) of its fiscal year 2024. In the first three quarters of the fiscal year combined, the company’s sales have gone up by 5.9% YoY (year over year) to $1.7 billion. Even as its adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the same period have slid considerably on a YoY basis, they have exceeded Street analysts’ expectations by a huge margin, reflecting the underlying strength of its business model to perform well even in challenging economic times.

Strategic expansion and growth efforts

Its ongoing expansion efforts could be the second key reason that makes ATZ stock so appealing. Unlike many of its competitors, Aritzia has a long experience in navigating challenging retail scenarios, which failed to shift its focus from strategic business expansion.

In the last four quarters, the company has expanded its network of boutiques from 113 to 117. While these expanded or repositioned boutiques have increased the company’s expenses, its consistent focus on retail expansion strategy, especially in the United States, is likely to have a notable positive impact on its financial growth in the years to come.

Besides its efforts to expand its retail network, Aritzia is also focusing on increasing its e-commerce momentum, introducing diverse product lines, and expanding its distribution centres and support offices. These strategic initiatives not only reflect the company’s adaptability to consumer behaviour but also its potential to capture a larger market share in the coming years.

Focus on brand image

My final reason to consider investing in ATZ stock revolves around its powerful brand identity and loyal customer base. Known for its fashion-forward designs and quality merchandise, Aritzia has earned a strong brand image that resonates with a large demographic.

In its latest earnings report, Aritzia’s chief executive officer, Jennifer Wong, highlighted how the company is continuing to make investments in digital marketing and technology. These efforts should continue to enhance Aritzia’s brand image, which could help its financials grow at a faster pace, and its share prices soar in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Electric car being charged
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy in 2024 and hold for years to come…

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Stocks for Beginners

Investing Made Simple: Kickstart Your Net Worth in the New Year!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to kickstart your net worth this year? It might be easier than you think. Here are two…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Stocks That Struggled in 2023 Could Make a Big Comeback in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Improving macroeconomic and consumer spending environments can help these growth stocks make a big comeback in 2024.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Robin Brown

New to investing and don't know where to start? Here's a five-stock Canadian portfolio that provides income, growth, and value.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Apple: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some cheap yet fundamentally strong AI-focused stocks in 2024 could help you earn outstanding returns on investments in the…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could see incredible movement in the year to come, never mind the next decade! So pay attention…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Seize the Day: Beginner Strategies for Stock Market Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep calm and stay consistent with these strategies and you're sure to have a winning stock portfolio in 2024 and…

Read more »