Home » Investing » Enbridge Stock: Is it Too Late to Buy?

Enbridge Stock: Is it Too Late to Buy?

Enbridge stock is up considerably in the past three months. Are more gains on the way?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up 14% from the October low. Investors who missed the rally over the past three months are wondering if ENB stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on passive income or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio targeting dividends and total returns.

ENB stock price

Enbridge trades near $49 per share at the time of writing compared to less than $43 at the 12-month low. The stock is still way off the $59 mark it reached in 2022, so there is still decent upside potential.

Enbridge expects to generate about 3% growth in distributable cash flow in 2024, driven by revenue contributions from new assets that went into service last year from the capital program and about $3 billion of tuck-in acquisitions. The guidance doesn’t take into consideration the boost to revenue and cash flow that should occur as soon as Enbridge closes its US$14 billion deal to buy three American natural gas utilities.

Enbridge shifted its growth strategy in recent years to focus on exports, renewable energy, and natural gas distribution. The large oil pipelines and natural gas transmission networks remain important drivers of steady revenue and cash flow, but getting big pipeline projects approved and built is very difficult in the current environment. This should make the legacy infrastructure more valuable, and Enbridge is a major force in the energy infrastructure sector. The company moves 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by Americans.

The recent investments include an oil export terminal in Texas and a stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. International buyers are increasingly searching for reliable sources of oil and natural gas.

On the renewables side, Enbridge acquired a U.S. developer of wind and solar projects to bulk up its renewable energy division and grow the assets in the group.

In 2023, Enbridge added about $7 billion in capital projects to bring the backlog to roughly $25 billion. As the new assets are completed and go into service, there should be a boost to cash flow.

Enbridge dividend

Enbridge raised the dividend by 3.1% for 2024. That marks the 29th consecutive year of distribution growth. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 7.4% dividend yield.

Should you buy ENB stock now?

Ongoing volatility should be expected until the central banks begin to cut interest rates, but Enbridge pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, ENB stock still looks cheap right now and deserves to be on your radar. RRSP investors might also consider taking a position and adding more on a dip. With the yield above 7%, you get paid well to ride out any turbulence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $555 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

To make $555 each month, you'll need to consider both returns and dividends. Here is what you'll need to invest…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 70

| Andrew Button

Waiting until age 70 to take CPP may not be realistic, but receiving RRSP pension income from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

| Adam Othman

These three underrated picks from Warren Buffett’s current and former holdings might be excellent buys right now.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Where Will goeasy Stock Be in 3, 5, 10 Years? 

| Puja Tayal

goeasy stock has made a strong comeback from its two years of bear momentum. How does the future look for…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Most Canadians Can Grab in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are ones that many Canadians can apply for, and can be used to create even more cash…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Magna International is an undervalued dividend stock trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Up by 15.77%: Is CNR Stock a Good Buy in January 2024?

| Adam Othman

As share prices climb higher, CNR stock looks set to be in recovery mode. However, does that make it a…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Telus looks oversold. Is it time to buy the stock or should investors wait?

Read more »