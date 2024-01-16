Home » Investing » 1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock was once the one to beat, yet now shares are quite beaten back. But is now the time to jump back in?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

On the surface, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) certainly does not seem like the best option for your portfolio. After all, shares have dropped about 47% in the last year as of writing.

That being said, there has been a turnaround that makes us potentially a strong option for passive income — especially if you’re seeking monthly passive income through both returns and dividends. So, let’s take a look at why Northwest stock might actually be a great idea for your passive-income portfolio

The fall

To understand why Northwest stock might be a good buy right now, we first have to look at why it wasn’t in the past. The company went under a strategic review as it saw shares drop further and further. Higher interest rates made all the purchases the real estate investment trust (REIT) made over the last few years unsustainable. In response, Northwest stock ended up slashing its famous dividend.

The company saw its share price originally increase as it was one of the few healthcare REITs on the TSX today during the pandemic. Low interest rates also helped the company expand globally. Properties were purchased, from office buildings to hospitals, each with long-term lease agreements that investors drooled over. The problem was, once higher interest rates hit, Northwest stock found that it wasn’t able to hold onto all of these properties as originally planned.

But there has been a shift over the last three months. After shares hit around $4 per share, the stock price started to increase once more. As of writing, shares of Northwest stock are up an incredible 30%!

Management moves

What is the reason for this increase? Management has been going through a strategic review to look at key actions of the company contract to strengthen its balance sheet and the business as a whole. The company has already divested much of its Australian properties and is looking to divest the rest of those units in 2024. Northwest stock has already completed investment and non-core asset sales, generating $235.1 million.

Northwest stock has also secured a new term loan of $140 million, with maturity in April 2025. It’s also in the process of amending and extending a $125 million debenture, which was due last year, set out for March 31, 2025. Extending these maturity dates would be highly beneficial, seeing ideally lower interest rates continue.

But, of course, nothing beats cash, and the company has been seeing improvements here as well. While the company still operates at a loss, it has seen same-property net operating income growth of 3.7% on a year-over-year basis during its most recent quarterly report. Furthermore, the portfolio occupancy remains at 96%, supported by a lease expiry of 13.2 years.

Analysts weigh in

So, what did analysts have to say about recent movement and earnings reports? Analysts believe that results are still below what they believe that northwest stock could achieve. That being said, the company has made advances to repair its balance sheet.

Furthermore, its overall property portfolio remains sound, with high and stable occupancy rates and healthy organic growth. So, while the near term might continue to see some ups and downs, the company overall is on the right path, especially with this strategic review underway.

Right now, investors could bring in a 6.9% dividend yield while shares continue to recover, up 30% in the last three months. And should it hit 52-week highs once more, that could mean you see your shares double in the next year as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These monthly dividend stocks offer not just passive income from dividends but also returns, as these sectors continue to recover.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could pay you for life? Check out these two dividend stocks!

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

Growth, Dividends, and Defensiveness: 3 Stocks to Hold Through 2024 and Beyond

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another dividend/value play are looking like solid buys right now.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Buy With a $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Long-term TFSA investors can consider adding dividend growth stocks such as Jamieson Wellness to their equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two tech stocks might have a big year ahead of them in 2024 and are too attractively priced to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Kay Ng

Here are a few dividend stocks you should take a closer look at for good income and long-term total returns…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of the hottest TSX stocks generating sizeable returns to shareholders in the last two decades.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income: Turn $20,000 Into $1,000 Each Year

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Enbridge allow you to create a passive stream of income for life.

Read more »