Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before a Bull Run

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before a Bull Run

Are you bullish on the stock market momentum this year? Here are a few growth stocks you might want to buy to make money from the bull run.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

The TSX Composite Index is showing some correction after a Santa Claus rally in the last two months of 2023. The market has been range-bound since June 2022, as rising interest rates divided investors’ attention to the bond market. However, 2024 will see interest rate cuts that could reverse the trend and revive discretionary stocks. The market bull run will depend on the timing of the interest rate cut. 

Three no-brainer stocks to buy before a bull run

Nobody can time the market with accuracy. However, macroeconomic indicators like interest rates and inflation can help you make an educated guess in which directions some sectors will move. I have identified three growth stocks that fell due to economic weakness. They have the potential to ride the bull and generate more than 20% return in a year. 

HIVE stock 

Risk-averse investors might not think HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) is a no-brainer stock. But if you carefully look at the stock’s fundamentals, its Bitcoin inventory and graphic processing unit (GPU)-powered data centres have limited its downside at $4. Bitcoin is the most stable cryptocurrency, and as we have observed in the last three years, BTC prices move in tandem with the economic scenario. 

If you are bullish on the economic recovery, BTC prices will likely increase, driving the stock price of Hive. Moreover, the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy has just begun. Many big companies hesitated to invest huge amounts in advanced technology amid business uncertainty. A recovery in the business environment could attract investments in these projects. Plus, the 5G rollout could pave the way for AI at the edge. And Hive is offering digital cloud computing services for developers tapping this momentum. 

Hive is a stock worth buying at $4-$4.5 and selling at $8-$8.5 for short-term profits. If you are in it for the long term, $4-$4.5 is a good entry point, and the exit point would be another crypto bubble when the stock surges past $20. 

Magna stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock has dipped 18% since February 2022, as high material prices and semiconductor supply shortage disrupted supply and rising inflation and interest rates slowed demand. The growth of electric vehicle (EV) sales slowed in 2023, but there is still demand for lightweight vehicles. Countries are building EV infrastructure, and automakers are lowering the prices of EVs to boost adoption. 

Magna moves with the automotive trend as a supplier of power, vision, and body exteriors to top automakers. It has been building EV power terrain and components for autonomous cars. As a supplier, Magna is a cyclical stock that will jump when EV demand picks up. 

The best way to make money from cyclical stocks is to buy in the downcycle and hold. It may not give positive returns for a few years. However, when the cycle turns, the stock could grow 50-80% within two to three months, making up for the years of wait. While you wait for the upcycle, you can enjoy a 3.4% annual dividend. 

Air Canada 

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a no-brainer stock to buy ahead of the bull run. You have seen the last two year’s momentum. The same momentum is likely to be repeated this summer. The airline stock is trading closer to $18 price despite improving net income. Air Canada is likely to report strong 2023 earnings in early February that could push the stock into a bull momentum. The summer of 2024 could see the return of leisure travellers. Although the growth will slow because of a strong base year, easing oil prices could keep Air Canada’s profits upbeat. 

However, the stock has been range-bound since the pandemic, as the airline diluted shareholders’ interest by issuing new equity shares to raise capital. Hence, a good exit point for this stock would be $24.5, as it could fall after crossing this mark.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks for Retirees Who Love Generous Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great long-term dividend play to hang onto through the years if you seek income…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest When the Yield Curve Is Inverted

| Andrew Button

Inverted yield curves often portend a recession. Here are some ideal stock sectors for uncertain economic times.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend stocks such as Sun Life and TD Bank should be part of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks That Look Seriously Undervalued in January 2024

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock and another top dividend play could help build dividend wealth through the decades.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

New Year’s Resolution: Build Wealth With Smart Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Burned by meme stocks? Here's a smart ETF to help fix your portfolio.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

GFL Environmental is a blue-chip recession-resistant company growing at a consistent pace with a focus on earnings and debt.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these growth stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Online shopping
Dividend Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in Slate Grocery REIT Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today 

| Puja Tayal

Slate Grocery REIT is trading at a sweet spot. A $10,000 investment now can give you $950 in annual passive…

Read more »