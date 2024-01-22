Home » Investing » For $100 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 790 Shares of This TSX Stock

For $100 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 790 Shares of This TSX Stock

Here’s how TSX Canadian stocks such as MCAN can help you generate passive income each year at a low cost.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing can help shareholders create a steady stream of income at a low cost. For instance, you can create passive income by purchasing a single stock of any dividend-paying company.

There are several high-dividend TSX stocks, such as MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP), that are attractive to the income investor. Valued at $565 million by market cap, MCAN currently offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 9.54%.

Is MCAN Mortgage a good stock to buy right now?

MCAN Mortgage operates as a loan and mortgage investment company in Canada. It is engaged in real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgages, residential constructions, and commercial loans.

The company is structured as a flow-through mortgage investment corporation, which means it is not taxed at the corporate level and distributes all its taxable earnings each year.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, MCAN Mortgage reported a net income of $18.5 million, or $0.53 per share, up from $11.7 million, or $0.37 per share, in the year-ago period. Its impressive bottom-line expansion meant MCAN ended Q3 with shareholder equity of 14.2%, up from 10.5% in the same period in 2022.

Despite a challenging macro environment, MCAN’s net income surged over 80% year over year to $57.6 million, or $1.66 per share, in the first nine months of 2023. MCAN attributed its net income growth to higher net corporate spread income, which rose by $8.2 million in Q3 and $25.2 million in the last nine months.

MCAN emphasized, “While the economy continues to change and provide uncertainty, we are committed to a strategy of managing controllable factors to protect our bottom line and taking advantage of opportunities that arise.”

Can MCAN stock sustain its dividend yield?

MCAN pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.52 per share. These payouts have risen by 50% year over year in the last 10 years. MCAN offers shareholders a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) and enjoys a 30% participation rate among shareholders.

The DRIP program has historically provided MCAN with a reliable source of new capital while enabling existing shareholders to acquire additional shares at a discount compared to market value. In the last 10 years, MCAN stock has risen just 38%. However, after accounting for dividend reinvestments, total returns are closer to 300%.

Analysts tracking MCAN stock expect adjusted earnings per share to rise from $1.77 in 2022 to $2.48 in 2024, which should drive cash flows and dividends higher. Priced at 6.4 times forward earnings, MCAN stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 15% to consensus price target estimates.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
MCAN Mortgage Corp.$15.93790$0.38$300Quarterly

The Foolish takeaway

You can earn $100 in monthly passive income if you purchase 790 shares of MCAN Mortgage, which will cost you over $12,100 at the current price. While MCAN has a quarterly dividend payout, you will earn $300 each quarter, translating to a monthly payment of $100.

Investing such a high amount in a single small-cap stock is very risky. Instead, you need to identify other quality, high-dividend companies and create a diversified portfolio of TSX stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Invest $533 Each Month to Create $588.96 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want stable passive income, don't invest every penny you have. Instead, keep it safe and stable for long-term…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could CNR Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian National Railway stock could've minted new millionaires since 1995. Could it create more wealth for new investors?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stock Picks With Explosive Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with explosive potential are excellent picks for TFSA investors looking to maximize tax-free money growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn an Enormous Passive Income That the CRA Can’t Tax

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider holding quality TSX dividend stocks to create tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with limited capital can confidently invest in 5 low-priced stocks with solid growth potential.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Dream: 6.84% Returns to Fuel Your Income Goals

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A big bank stock with the highest yield in the industry is a dividend dream for income investors.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy This TSX Stock for Reliable Monthly Dividend Income

| Adam Othman

Consider adding this monthly dividend stock to your self-directed TFSA for monthly and tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Cash Should You Invest to Earn $300/Month?

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much cash you need to earn $300/month of passive income? Here's an idea of how much you will…

Read more »