Home » Investing » Canadian Pension Funds Put $1 Trillion Into Shadow Banking: What to Know

Canadian Pension Funds Put $1 Trillion Into Shadow Banking: What to Know

Canadian pension funds are putting nearly $1 trillion towards this potentially risky investment. Here’s what you should know.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s largest pension funds have begun a huge expansion into private credit. Four of the country’s largest pension funds will put nearly $1 trillion in assets towards the area, which banks held onto in the past.

But what do Canadians need to know about this exposure to “shadow banking?” Let’s look at what’s happening and whether Canadians should be concerned.

What happened?

The four pension funds planning to increase their exposure are well known to Canadians. The Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (Omers), and OPTrust will be contributing a total of $1 trillion.

The exposure to private credit means these funds will provide loans to companies — loans underwritten by companies that are not banks. CPP alone plans to double its credit portfolio over the next five years, with private credit a key part of the strategy.

Meanwhile, OTPP, OPTrust and Omers will all expand their private credit as well, seeing an opportunity not seen in many years, not just in Canada but on an international scale.

Why now?

This comes as banks around the world continue to face higher capital requirements. This has led many to take a step back from lending. Meanwhile, pension programs have been taking over private credit around the world and insurers as well, with the offer of higher returns — even higher than fixed-income products and with a lower downside compared to investing in equities.

The non-bank finance sector has been growing in the lending area for a while now, now worth US$218 trillion. This accounts for almost half of financial assets around the world, according to the Financial Stability Board.

There is an issue, however. As seen in the past, any sector that sees rapid growth could also see a rapid fall. The “shadow banking” industry continues to climb with higher borrowing costs and economic weakness. But this also poses the risk of businesses defaulting on these loans. So, if you’re a Canadian worried about your pension, perhaps seek diversification elsewhere.

Get diversified

If pension funds are getting a bit risky, then Canadians should consider being more conservative. That’s why it’s always a good idea to look at your portfolio and be diversified in your investments. There should be a strong mix of fixed income through bonds and Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC), as well as a diverse set of equities.

If you’re looking for an easy way out, I would consider picking up one of the many strong exchange-traded funds (ETF) out there right now — ones that provide passive income through dividends are even better! And a great option right now includes Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL).

VBAL ETF is exactly how it sounds: it invests in a balanced set of holdings, with 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds. Moreover, it’s an ETF that invests in other Vanguard ETFs. So, one investment is like picking up hundreds, if not thousands, of other investments.

Shares are up 9% since bottoming out in October, with a dividend yield of 2.37% as of writing. Therefore, investors can receive the diversification they need while letting these pension funds take on the risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Jumpstart Your Financial Future: Stock Market Investing for Beginners!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Fortis, TD Bank, and Well Health Technologies are examples of stock market investments that are ideal for beginner…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

2024: The Year to Make Your Money Work for You (Even if You’re New to Investing) 

| Puja Tayal

It is high time you put your money to work instead of spending all of it. And the best way…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Kay Ng

There's no reason not to buy some TD stock today for its cheap valuation and big dividend! Expect to hold…

Read more »

Senior housing
Stocks for Beginners

Home Improvement Stocks Are Set to Fall (When They Do, Buy These Like Crazy!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Home improvement stocks are due to drop further in the coming months. But with solid underpinnings for the sector, it…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Financial Independence Starts Here: Easy Stock Market Tips for Beginners

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how to get a globally diversified stock portfolio with just three ETFs.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $1,896 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 751 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For the best passive income, seek out a strong sector due to recover, and a high dividend yield that pays…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Canada Rate Decision: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors will likely remain on the sidelines during this next Bank of Canada rate announcement, but don't let that…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: 5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five Canadian stocks are the perfect choices for your TFSA, with a rebounding market and lower interest rates leading…

Read more »