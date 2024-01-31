Home » Investing » 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

Canada’s telecom and real estate sectors have some magnificent dividend stocks that can grow your passive income along with inflation.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

The strength of the TSX lies in its dividend stocks. The current situation of high interest rates and the housing bubble burst has pulled down the price of some dividend stocks. Buying them at this dip can help you lock in a yield of 6 to 9%. 

Dividend stocks vs. term deposits

A 6% dividend yield is an attractive option against banks’ 3.8% interest on term deposits, considering the interest rate will fall as the Bank of Canada starts rate cuts. Whereas the dividend per share will continue to grow for another 10 years or more if the business conditions remain favourable. Moreover, you can compound your dividends with a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

In compounding, you reinvest interest to earn more interest. If you earn $10 interest on a $100 investment in one year, you will earn $11 in interest in year two on a $110 investment ($10 interest reinvested). DRIP has a similar mechanism. 

Two magnificent dividend stocks you’ll be glad you bought today 

When you understand how compounding using dividend growth stocks can grow your portfolio, you will pat your back 10 years from now. I will take two dividend stocks: a high dividend yield stock with no DRIP and a low yield stock with DRIP. 

Telus Corporation (TSX:T) has a 6% dividend yield and has been growing dividends for 19 years at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The telco increased the January quarterly dividend by 3% from the previous quarter. T also offers a DRIP option wherein it reinvests the dividend to buy more stock of Telus without brokerage fees. 

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) has a 9% dividend yield and has been growing its distributions for eight years at a CAGR of 2%. It does not offer a DRIP option. So, if you want to compound your dividends, you have to collect the payout and buy more shares of Slate Grocery REIT while paying brokerage fees. 

Telus Corporation has slowed its dividend growth to 5 to 7% in the last few years. If you invest $3,500 in each of the two stocks, using Telus’ DRIP option and Slate’s normal investing, your payout could look something like this 10 years from now. 

Passive income from these two dividend stocks 10 years from now 

YearNew Telus DRIP sharesTotal share count TelusTelus dividend per share (6% CAGR)Total dividend income on TelusSlate Grocery REIT dividend per share (3% CAGR)Total dividends on 269 shares of Slate Grocery REIT
2024140 $1.5152$212.12$1.19$320.11
20257.07147.07$1.6061$236.21$1.23$329.71
20267.87154.94$1.7024$263.78$1.26$339.60
20278.79163.74$1.8046$295.48$1.30$349.79
20289.85173.59$1.9129$332.05$1.34$360.29
202911.07184.65$2.0276$374.41$1.38$371.10
203012.48197.13$2.1493$423.70$1.42$382.23
203114.12211.26$2.2782$481.30$1.46$393.69
203216.04227.30$2.4149$548.92$1.51$405.51
203318.30245.60$2.5598$628.69$1.55$417.67
   Total$3,796.66 $3,669.70

A $3,500 investment in Telus today could buy you 140 shares at $25. These shares could give you $212 in dividends. The DRIP will reinvest this income to buy new DRIP shares. For ease of calculation, I assumed an average share price of $30 for the next 10 years. The $30 price is in the upper range, as the stock traded in the $18 to $30 range in the last 10 years.

The $212 dividend income can buy 7.07 shares at $30 at the start of 2025 (In a DRIP, you can buy less than one share as well.). Assuming Telus grows its dividend at a 6% CAGR, the dividend per share would be $2.559 by 2023. New DRIP shares will increase your share count to 245.6 shares from 140 shares and earn you $628 in annual dividends in 10 years. 

A $3,500 investment in Slate Grocery REIT will buy you 269 units at $13. If the REIT increases its distribution at a 3% CAGR, these 269 units will earn you $417.60 in annual dividends. 

If you calculate the total 10-year dividend, Telus earned $127 extra over Slate Grocery REIT. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,200 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $1,000 in Quarterly Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you planning your investments to build a stable cash flow? This dividend stock can give you a quarterly cash…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in February 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks with lucrative yields? There are plenty of great options to consider right now, including…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Mastery: How to Build a Portfolio With $20,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $20,000 investment can build a solid, long-term portfolio and make you a wealthy master of passive income.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Boost: How Couples Can Use the TFSA to Earn $780 Yearly in Tax-Free Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An essential point to remember about the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is that spouses or common-law partners can’t jointly own…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The $1,000/Month Challenge: Invest in These 2 Stocks for Regular Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Producing $1,000 per month in regular passive income is possible with two Dividend Aristocrats and a longer investment horizon.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates Hold Steady: 2 REITs That Could Soar in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian REITs such as Dream Industrial can stage a rebound in 2024, while offering shareholders tasty dividend yields.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Free Cheques You Might Not Have Heard About

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is eligible for the dividend tax credit, a Federal credit you may not know about.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks can not only double your investment in under five years but also provide steady…

Read more »