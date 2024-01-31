Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Value Stocks in February 2024

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks in February 2024

Are you looking for value on the TSX? Here are two value stocks that are currently trading at must-buy prices.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been on a tear over the past three months. Since late October, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up more than 10%. The index is now nearing all-time highs, which were last set in early 2022.

Despite the recent surge, there are still plenty of deals to be had on the TSX. Many Canadian stocks continue to trade at discounted prices, providing opportunities for long-term investors who are willing to be patient.

When it comes to hunting for value stocks, it’s important to understand why shares are trading at a discount in the first place. Is there a flaw in the business itself, or is there a greater industry-wide slowdown that is to blame? Perhaps it’s even a bit of both.

Deciding why a stock is trading at a certain price will never be cut and dry. There’s always going to be two sides to a story, making it difficult to determine whether a discounted stock is a value play or a value trap. 

Investing for the long term

Having a long-term time horizon allows you to take a larger chance on a beaten-down stock. Trying to predict the length of an industry-wide headwind is an incredibly difficult undertaking. But, if you’re a believer in the company’s long-term growth potential, the length of a short-term headwind shouldn’t be all that concerning for you. That is, however, as long as you have the appropriate investing time horizon.

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed two value stocks that I strongly believe are trading at must-buy prices. Both picks have a history of delivering market-beating returns but have struggled as of late. But with plenty of potential still in front of them both, I don’t think these bargain prices will last long.

Value stock #1: goeasy

Investors hoping to load up on goeasy (TSX:GSY) at these bargain prices will need to ask fast. 

The growth stock has shot up more than 50% since last October. With that surge, shares are now down just 30% from all-time highs. Even with that discount, though, goeasy has still crushed the market’s return over the past five years, delivering just shy of 300% in gains to its shareholders.

The company has unsurprisingly seen demand decline as interest rates have spiked. With interest rate cuts to happen as early as this year though, it’s also not surprising to see the stock rebound positively in recent months. 

Don’t miss your chance to load up on a top growth stock that rarely goes on sale like this.

Value stock #2: Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is another example of a Canadian stock that’s been hit by a broader industry-wide slowdown. The renewable energy space as a whole has been on the decline since early 2021. 

Putting the sector’s volatility aside, the long-term growth potential of renewable energy consumption across the globe remains firmly intact. That’s why now could be an excellent time to put some money into a Canadian leader like Northland Power.

Shares of Northland Power are down more than 50% since the beginning of 2021. But that also doesn’t take into consideration the company’s dividend, which is currently yielding close to 5%.

It may take some time for the renewable energy sector to get back on track. But at least while you wait, Northland Power can be a dependable passive-income generator.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 31

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radars today.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield stock (TSX:BEP.UN) is a stellar option for those seeking growth, income, and a cheap share price! But that won't…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a No-Brainer Renewable Energy Stock

| Puja Tayal

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a renewable energy stock you can buy even when its peers struggle to survive in a…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer confidence and job openings data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today, ahead of the Fed’s monetary…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Energy Stocks

Here’s Why Fortis is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Fortis has the benefit of a predictable and reliable business model, both of which makes the stock an ideal dividend…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Here’s My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why I’d buy Parex Resources stock today for a 6.5% dividend yield, and more upside.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy in February 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX energy stocks such as Whitecap Resources are trading at discounts to analyst price estimates right now.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Buy This Top Renewable Energy Stock to Grow Your Wealth

| Adam Othman

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock can be an excellent addition to your self-directed portfolio if you want a major winner in…

Read more »