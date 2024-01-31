Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy Right Now

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy Right Now

High-yield dividend stocks such as Diversified Royalty offer investors to create a passive-income stream at a low cost.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in royalty stocks can provide you with a low-cost way to create a passive-income stream. Generally, these companies own rights to royalties, providing steady income that is insulated from fluctuations in cash flows and earnings.

An asset-light business model allows royalty companies to offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield, making them attractive to income-seeking investors. Here are three such dividend stocks yielding over 7% you can buy right now.

Diversified Royalty stock

Valued at $400 million by market cap, Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) offers you a forward yield of 8.8%. A multi-royalty company, DIV acquires royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. Diversified Royalty owns Mr. Lube, AIR Miles, Stratus Building Solutions, Mr. Mikes, Sutton, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks.

In the first nine months of 2023, Diversified Royalty increased adjusted sales by 21.3% year over year to $44 million. Its distributable cash in this period rose by 21% to $27.7 million. Given its quarterly dividends of $0.060 per share, the company ended the third quarter (Q3) with a payout ratio of 94.4%, up from 86% in the year-ago period.

Diversified Royalty closed a trademark acquisition and royalty agreement with BarBurrito Restaurants last October, adding an eighth royalty stream to its portfolio.

In addition to its high dividend, DIV stock also trades at a discount of more than 50% to consensus price target estimates.

Freehold Royalties stock

An oil and gas royalty company, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU), currently offers you a dividend yield of 7.7%. A strong quarter in Q3 of 2023 allowed Freehold Royalties to report operating funds flow of $65 million or $0.43 per share while returning $41 million or $0.27 per share to shareholders in dividends.

It indicates Freehold Royalties has a payout ratio of 62%, providing it with the flexibility to lower its balance sheet and reinvest in growth projects. The company reduced net debt by 19% in the last three months, and its high-margin portfolio allows Freehold to fund its dividend even if oil prices move lower in the near term.

Last month, Freehold Royalties entered into definitive agreements with two private sellers to acquire high-quality royalty assets in the Midland basin in Texas and the Delaware basin in New Mexico for $112 million, which should drive future cash flows higher.

Analysts expect Freehold Royalties stock to surge by 33% in the next 12 months. After accounting for dividends, total returns will be closer to 40%.

Alaris Equity Partners stock

The final TSX dividend stock on my list is Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN), which yields 8.2%. Alaris provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private businesses in exchange for royalties or distributions with the aim of generating cash flows that can be distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Alaris Equity deployed $130.1 million in the last three quarters and is expected to end 2024 with a payout ratio between 65% and 70%, which is not too high.

Priced at less than six times trailing earnings, Alaris Equity is among the cheapest dividend stocks on the TSX and trades at a discount of 16% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks can not only double your investment in under five years but also provide steady…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Immediate Income: Why This 5.35% Dividend Stock Is a Top Pick

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming dividend stock with a juicy yield is a top pick for investors seeking immediate income and a stable…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for February 2024

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank stock is among the safest stocks to buy as we head into an uncertain future filled with risks,…

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,500/Year in Steady Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Do you wonder how to safely and reliably earn $2,500 of passive income per year? Here are some tips that…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Couples: Create a Monthly Income Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how TFSA couples can invest $50,000 and earn $3,000 in annual dividends in 2024.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Growing Dividends to Buy for a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock and another dividend-growth champ are worth pursuing in the next quarter.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in February 2024

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

My top Canadian REITS, yielding 5% and 7%, both benefit from one of the most lucrative secular trends, the aging…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Outshining Shopify: The Dividend Stock That Offers More

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s tech superstar delivered outsized gains in 2023, but a more stable dividend stock is a better buy in 2024.

Read more »