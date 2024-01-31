Home » Investing » Buy 1,200 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $1,000 in Quarterly Passive Income

Buy 1,200 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $1,000 in Quarterly Passive Income

Are you planning your investments to build a stable cash flow? This dividend stock can give you a quarterly cash flow of $1,000.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Dividends calling? In the unpredictable stock market where there is no guarantee of returns, dividend stocks give you some assurance of a payout in the long term. How are they different from other stocks?

Most companies that pay dividends have a business model which earns a minimum sustainable cash flow. As their growth is slow, they give returns to shareholders in the form of dividends. Though some companies operate in volatile industries, like technology and automotive, whose revenues are seasonal or cyclical. Thus, their stock returns also fluctuate depending on business conditions. 

A top dividend stock with stable cash flows 

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a dividend-paying stock. It doesn’t operate any businesses but holds several other operating companies in financial servicesSome of its holdings include Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower, Mackenzie Investments, and IG Wealth Management. It holds these companies under Great-West Life and IGM Financial, which operate in the United States, Canada, and Europe. 

These operating companies bear operational risk and give dividends to Power Corporation, which it passes to its shareholders. As its dividend sources are diversified, there is a lower risk of dividend cuts. The company highlighted its dividend resilience in the 2009 Global Financial Crisis, which saw many big banks fail, and insurance and investment companies report losses. In the face of the worst crisis in the financial industry, Power Corporation paused its dividend growth but continued to pay $1.16 in annual dividends for six years (2009-2014). 

Several economists believe that Canada might face a recession in 2024. Some even said that although the economy does not meet the definition of a recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth), Canada is already in a recession. 

But Power Corporation is resilient to mild recession and could continue growing dividends as it did in the last nine years. Such stocks can help you estimate the returns you could get over the next 5 to 10 years and above. 

What to expect from this dividend stock?   

Every estimate is based on some assumption. My assumptions are: 

  • POW increases its dividend at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. 
  • Your average cost per share is $40. 
  • POW does not cut its dividend. 

Whatever we discuss below is an estimate and subject to change if any of the above assumptions change during the estimated period (2024-2035). 

How to earn an estimated $1,000 in quarterly passive income 

Now for the investment strategy. Every year, you invest $4,000 in POW at the start of the year for the next 12 years, resulting in a total investment of $48,000. Try buying the shares at a price lower than $40 to enhance your returns. 

YearTotal POW SharesDividend per Share (4% CAGR)Total dividend
2024100$2.184$218.40
2025200$2.271$454.27
2026300$2.362$708.66
2027400$2.457$982.68
2028500$2.555$1,277.49
2029600$2.657$1,594.30
2030700$2.763$1,934.42
2031800$2.874$2,299.20
2032900$2.989$2,690.06
20331000$3.109$3,108.51
20341100$3.233$3,556.14
20351200$3.362$4,034.60
How to earn $1,000 in quarterly dividends from 1,200 shares of POW.

A $4,000 investment will buy you 100 shares of POW at $40. If the company increases its 2024 dividend by 4%, you could get $218 in annual dividends. Buying 100 shares every year could increase your income-generating portfolio without burning a hole in your pocket. 

In 12 years, you would have bought 1,200 shares and earned an annual dividend of $4,034. Since POW pays dividends quarterly, you can get this $4,034 dividend in four equal installments of $1,008. 

Investor takeaway 

On a $48,000 investment, you earn a total dividend income of $22,858. If you deduct the payout, you purchased 1,200 shares of POW for $25,141. 

You can invest in POW through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and let your investment grow tax-free. If you don’t withdraw the dividend amount, you can use that money to buy growth stocks. This way, you can invest more without affecting your TFSA contribution limit. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in February 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks with lucrative yields? There are plenty of great options to consider right now, including…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Mastery: How to Build a Portfolio With $20,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $20,000 investment can build a solid, long-term portfolio and make you a wealthy master of passive income.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Boost: How Couples Can Use the TFSA to Earn $780 Yearly in Tax-Free Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An essential point to remember about the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is that spouses or common-law partners can’t jointly own…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The $1,000/Month Challenge: Invest in These 2 Stocks for Regular Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Producing $1,000 per month in regular passive income is possible with two Dividend Aristocrats and a longer investment horizon.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates Hold Steady: 2 REITs That Could Soar in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian REITs such as Dream Industrial can stage a rebound in 2024, while offering shareholders tasty dividend yields.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Free Cheques You Might Not Have Heard About

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is eligible for the dividend tax credit, a Federal credit you may not know about.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks can not only double your investment in under five years but also provide steady…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Immediate Income: Why This 5.35% Dividend Stock Is a Top Pick

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming dividend stock with a juicy yield is a top pick for investors seeking immediate income and a stable…

Read more »