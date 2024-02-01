Home » Investing » Passive Income Seekers: How High Interest Rates Can Work for You

Passive Income Seekers: How High Interest Rates Can Work for You

Interest rates may remain high, but there is a low risk and medium risk option to take full advantage of while they remain elevated!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

High interest rates have been getting a bad rep these days. And I totally understand. They are raising the costs of just about everything, on top of inflation that’s already out of hand. But there are ways that high interest rates can work for you. In fact, they can make you a lot of cash!

So today let’s get into two ways to use high interest rates to your advantage, and turning that into even more money in hand.

GICs

One of the easiest ways to create passive income during high interest rates are by investing in guaranteed income certificates (GIC). That’s right, guaranteed. This is guaranteed fixed income that can be sold by Canadian banks and trust companies. They are low risk, offering fixed income from as little as 30 days, to as much as 20 years!

Right now, interest rates are high, and that means you can also get a high interest rate from banks as well. Basically, you’re lending money to the bank with interest paid back to you. And with interest rates at around 5%, that means you’re receiving interest of 5% each year from your investment.

It’s not always as good as 5%. During the pandemic, interest rates could be lower than 2%, which of course means you’re getting less than inflation for your cash. So it’s important to take advantage of these opportunities while they’re around. Especially considering this option is such a safe one.

P2P

Another option that’s been growing in popularity is peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, also known as “social lending.” Instead of providing your cash to a bank, you can provide it to a person or business, removing the middle man (the bank) in the process.

It’s great for everyone, really. P2P lending means you’re gaining strong returns from lending out capital. On the other side, the “peer” is receiving interest rates at a lower rate than the banks offer. However, it does come with more effort, and more risk.

On the plus side, you don’t have to provide a lot of cash if using a community lending program. You could just add $50 to a community fund, and get stable interest in return. However, a lot of people tend to use these programs if they don’t have good credit. That means it’s in no way guaranteed. Even so, using companies such as Prosper and Funding Circle can rid you of a lot of the headaches and worries.

What to do with returns

So now let’s say that higher interest rates start to fall back. You collect your cash but it doesn’t seem as lucrative as it once was to get back in. In that case, I would consider putting that cash towards real estate investment trusts (REIT).

A strong option to hold on your radar is Flagship Communities REIT (TSX:MHC.UN). This REIT has been making large transactions for its portfolio, as demand continues to grow for the strong institutions it holds. It also provides exposure into the United States real estate market.

The stock continues to hold value despite offering low double-digit 2024 adjusted funds from operations per unit growth year over year. Organic growth continues to make a huge play as well. And with a 3.73% dividend yield to consider, it’s definitely one I would watch this year and beyond after high interest rates fall.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $2,000? 3 Stocks for February 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you ready to invest in some great stocks? Here's a trio of options that can provide decades of growth…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Help Turn $20,000 Into $656 Every Quarter

| Puja Tayal

Do you have $20,000 in investing profits and don’t know which stock to buy? Here’s how you can convert it…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are valued for their passive income, but make sure you're considering everything before sinking in your cash!

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Potentially Double Your Dividend Yield in 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in quality dividend-growth stocks such as goeasy may help you double your yield in the next five…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for passive income, this is by far the easiest and safest way to achieve it. But there…

Read more »

food restaurants
Dividend Stocks

Got Dividends? 3 Restaurant Stocks With Tasty Yields

| Joey Frenette

Defensive investors should check out Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) and two other delicious passive-income plays right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider gaining exposure to dividend-growth stocks such as Canadian National Railway right now.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Landlords: Why a Mid-Term Rental Is the Easiest Way to Create Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard, and with a combination of mid-term rentals and dividend stocks, you could make…

Read more »