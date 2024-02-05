Home » Investing » Cameco Stock Could Pop After Earnings: Is It a Buy Beforehand?

Cameco Stock Could Pop After Earnings: Is It a Buy Beforehand?

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has seen shares increase substantially in the last year, but is it all due to higher spot uranium prices?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock has been on a tear this year, with shares already up 81% in the last year alone. Now earnings are around the corner, and investors may be wondering if this is all Cameco stock has to offer. Or, whether now is the time to get in before earnings surge higher.

So, let’s take a look at what short- and long-term investors could expect.

Market moves

Cameco stock achieved all-time highs last month on January 15, with shares only slipping back slightly in that time. Even during that time, the company continues to beat the market. And honestly, for good reason.

The company recently held an investor day, where Cameco management stated they remain in a “very advantageous position” when it comes to nuclear power utility customers. Cameco continues to see uranium as the main replacer of oil and gas companies. And with more electricity needs than ever, uranium will be needed to power that future.

What’s more, even with more uranium needed than ever before, Cameco doesn’t need more mines. In fact, its existing mines will provide all the access they need. Yet, there was one issue that even Cameco stock couldn’t work around.

Uranium prices

Yes, uranium prices reached as high as US$87 per pound recently, and remaining quite high. However, it could be that these spot prices could come down. And when they do, it’s likely Cameco stock will react as well.

Therefore, while there may be continued strength for Cameco stock in the near future, the distant doesn’t seem so clear. While Cameco is certainly perhaps the uranium producer of choice right now, and will continue to be, it may not be as strong as we think long term.

Overall, Cameco stock looks as though it will merely fall in line with expectations when earnings come out. There really isn’t anything that management stated during the investor day that would have shareholders and analysts holding their breath.

So what are investors to do?

Analysts weigh in

Right now, Cameco stock is expensive. There’s no getting around it. Though this might continue as spot prices remain high, it could also turn tail and run as well. And investors believe that could happen sooner as opposed to later could. We could see Cameco stock fall after earnings. Even if those earnings fall in line with estimates.

That being said, not every analyst believes the stock is a hold. Some even increased their target price after the investor day, citing long-term contracts that make the stock solid. This would provide downside protection in case spot prices drop.

All in all, the world needs decarbonized solutions, and Cameco stock provides them. It continues to have enough mines on hand to meet demand, and therefore can continue to collect cash should it need to expand. Yet for now, it remains a top choice with the spot price remaining so high. And that’s likely to continue, at least for now.

Shares of Cameco stock currently trade at 109.4 times earnings as of writing. Earnings are due out on February 8 this week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Be an RRSP Millionaire? 3 Tips All Retirees Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Follow these tips and you're sure to put your RRSP into millionaire status before you know it!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

The Time Is Now: Simple Steps to Start Investing in Stocks This Year!

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here are three easy, affordable ETF picks beginners can use to start investing in global stocks.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Explode in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks may be near all-time highs, but investors will likely see even more come their way during…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Business Earnings Could Double This Year! Time to Buy CP Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) has seen shares reach 52-week highs after announcing it expects synergies to double earnings for 2024.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Economy Grew Yet Again! Here’s What That Means for Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors continue to watch for signs of a rate hike in the future, but in the meantime, what should investors…

Read more »

Marijuana plant and cannabis oil bottles isolated
Stocks for Beginners

Aurora Cannabis’ Reverse Stock Split: Is the Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stock Aurora (TSX:ACB) is consolidating shares once again, but what does this mean for investors?

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: How to Build a Worry-Free Dividend Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Start building a dividend portfolio with businesses you know, such as Fortis and TD that trade at good valuations today.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Seekers: How High Interest Rates Can Work for You

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates may remain high, but there is a low risk and medium risk option to take full advantage of…

Read more »