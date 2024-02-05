Home » Investing » For a Shot at $2,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 332 Shares of This TSX Stock

For a Shot at $2,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 332 Shares of This TSX Stock

Investing in high dividend blue-chip TSX stocks can help you create an income stream for life.

Blue-chip Canadian stocks offer you a low-cost way to begin a steady stream of passive income. Most blue-chip TSX stocks have a tasty dividend yield, a wide economic moat, stable cash flows, and a tested business model. Further, these large-cap giants are part of mature industries and have widened their earnings base consistently, resulting in higher dividend payouts over time.

One such dividend stock is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which currently offers you a forward yield of 4.8%.

An overview of Bank of Montreal

Valued at $90 billion by market cap, Bank of Montreal is among the largest companies in Canada. With $1.3 trillion in total assets, it is the eighth-largest bank in North America, serving 13 million customers globally.

It operates a commercial banking business with a top-four position in North America. Further, BMO’s personal banking business continues to enjoy a strong deposit base and growing market share. A diversified high-margin wealth business and a competitive capital markets franchise indicates BMO is well-positioned for growth in 2024 and beyond.

The bank generates 59% of its revenue from Canada and the rest from the U.S. Around 52% of net revenue is derived from customers and 48% from businesses.

BMO is the longest-running dividend-paying company in Canada. In the medium term, BMO expects to grow adjusted earnings between 7% and 10% annually, which should result in dividend hikes. In the last 20 years, BMO has raised dividends by 7.6% annually, which is particularly attractive for a company in a cyclical sector.

How did BMO perform in fiscal 2023?

In fiscal 2023 (ended in October), BMO reported adjusted net income of $8.7 billion or $11.73 per share, down from $9 billion in 2022 or $13.23 per share. Due to an uncertain macro environment, BMO and its peers were forced to boost their liquidity position and offset higher delinquency rates. It ended 2023 with a provision for credit losses or PCL of $1.5 million, up from just $313 million in the year-ago period.

This impacted the bottom line, lowering BMO’s return on equity from 15.2% to 12.3% in the last four quarters. However, BMO ended 2023 with a CET1 (common equity tier 1) ratio of 12.5%, which is higher than regulatory requirements. The CET1 ratio showcases a bank’s ability to handle economic downturns, and a higher ratio is favourable.

Analysts tracking BMO stock expect earnings per share to expand by $12.08 per share in fiscal 2024 and $13 per share in fiscal 2025. So, priced at 10.1 times forward earnings, BMO stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 8% to consensus price target estimates.

The Foolish takeaway

BMO pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share. So, to earn $500 a quarter or $2,000 in annual dividend income, you need to buy 332 shares of the company, which would cost you $41,765.60 at the time of writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Bank of Montreal$125.80332$1.51$501.32Quarterly

In case BMO increases its dividends by 7.5% annually, your payout should double within the next 10 years.

However, investing such a significant amount in a single stock is quite risky. You should identify similar companies with strong balance sheets and diversify your dividend portfolio in the process.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

