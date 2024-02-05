Home » Investing » Is Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock a Buy?

Is Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock a Buy?

Canadian City Kansas City stock is up close to 2,000% in the last 20 years. But is CPKC stock a good buy right now?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
FREIGHT TRAIN

Image source: Getty Images

Railroad companies were key to the initial investment booms in Canada and the U.S. Over 100 years later; railroads are a crucial part of the economy in North America. In the last few decades, the railroad industry has consolidated, and the sector is currently dominated by a handful of giants.

While trucking and shipping consignments were disrupted amid COVID-19, railroads fared much better due to a unique business model and an ability to move large volumes of cargo with fewer people.

Most transportation stocks are cyclical, but railroad companies enjoy several competitive moats, allowing them to benefit from stable cash flows even amid economic downturns. While this sector wrestled with bankruptcies in the last century, today, an entrenched position allows railroad companies to enjoy robust balance sheets, steady profit margins, and a widening earnings base.

One such quality railroad company is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP), which has returned 263% in the last 10 years and 1,860% in the last 20 years after adjusting for dividends. Trading at all-time highs, CP stock is valued at $105 billion by market cap. Let’s see if CP stock can continue to deliver market-beating returns for shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

An overview of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, is the first and only single-line transition railway linking Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. It has access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

Its rail network stretches around 20,000 route miles, and the company employs more than 20,000 people to ship a variety of goods across North America.

How did CPKC perform in Q4 of 2023?

In the fourth quarter (Q4), CPKC reported revenue of $3.8 billion, an increase of 4% year over year. Its volumes also grew by 4% while the company improved its operating ratio by 220 basis points to 58.7%, resulting in a 4% growth in earnings. In 2023, CPKC increased sales by 5%, while volumes rose by just 1%. With an operating ratio of 62%, CPKC increased earnings by 3.84% in 2023.

Since the acquisition of Kansas City, CPKC has launched new services and market solutions, unlocking another revenue stream. In the last year, the combined entity has improved operating efficiencies, reduced its asset base, and increased velocity.

CPKC reported operating cash flow of $1.3 billion and free cash flow of $785 million in Q4. Given it pays shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, CPKC paid $177 million in dividends, indicating a payout ratio of less than 25%, providing the company with enough room to reinvest in growth and target accretive acquisitions.

Its low payout ratio also allows CKPC to increase dividends over time. In the last 18 years, CPKC has raised the dividend by 10.8% annually, showcasing the resiliency of its cash flows.

Earnings growth to continue

CPKC ended 2023 with $2.2 billion in free cash flow and a leverage ratio of 3.4 times. It aims to use a portion of its cash flow to reduce balance sheet debt and expects to end the year with a leverage ratio of 2.5 times.

CPKC expects to allocate $2.75 billion in capital expenditures this year, allowing it to increase earnings from $3.84 per share in 2023 to $5.24 per share in 2025. Priced at 21.4 times forward earnings, CP stock might seem expensive. But the TSX giant is forecast to grow earnings at an enviable pace in the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Puja Tayal

While 2023 saw some dividend cuts, 2024 saw some dividend hikes. Resilient stocks proved they are your go-to stocks in…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Hidden Gem: This Dividend Stock, Down 30.5%, Is a Must-Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock in the energy sector is a hidden gem for its high yield and strong upside potential.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to double up on right now? Here are my three top picks!

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

$30,000 to Freedom: Crafting a Strong Passive-Income Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors with $30K can use two prominent dividend stocks to craft a strong passive-income portfolio and achieve financial freedom.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $2,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 332 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend blue-chip TSX stocks can help you create an income stream for life.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Dream Dividends: Achieve 12.25% Returns to Reach Your Income Goals

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A very high-yield dividend stock can help to reach your income goals faster, but your risk tolerance must also be…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Financial Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

| Andrew Button

Smaller bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) could go parabolic in 2024.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Titans: Top 3 Stocks to Maximize Your $7,000 Contributions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three blue-chip stocks paying the highest dividends in their respective sectors are top picks to maximize TFSA contributions.

Read more »