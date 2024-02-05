Home » Investing » Missed Out on Shopify? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

Missed Out on Shopify? My Best Tech Stock to Buy and Hold

There is always an opportunity cost. If that cost was Shopify’s 70% Santa Clause rally, consider a tech stock with higher growth potential.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

Buy the dip, sell the rally. That’s the drill to make money in the stock market. But it is easier said than done. It is no secret that retail stocks, especially e-commerce stock Shopify (TSX:SHOP), ride the Santa Clause rally during the festive shopping season. Yet you missed out on Shopify’s 70% rally from November 1, 2023, to February 2, 2024. Had you invested $5,000 in the stock at the October 2023 dip, you would have made a profit of over $3,380 in just over three months. 

Missing out on Shopify stock’s rally

There is no point in being sad about the missouts. It is fair to be conservative with the stocks that crashed during the 2021 Santa Claus rally and halved investors’ money instead of doubling it. That’s a risk one has to take with high-growth stocks. 

And there is no point investing in Shopify at a share price above $100. If you look from the valuation perspective, it seems overvalued. The company no longer has a revenue growth rate of 80 to 90%, yet the share price is 16 times its sales per share. Considering that discretionary spending has slowed and high-interest rates have not ruled out fears of a recession, I expect Shopify stock to correct by mid-2024. 

As Warren Buffett says, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” While timing the market is a fool’s errand, the greater fool theory states that investors can earn a positive return if they can sell an asset for a higher price, irrespective of its true value. 

Shopify is a highly volatile stock. The chances of a downside are greater than an upside. Thus, you are reducing your returns by buying an overvalued stock at the peak. Instead, consider buying a stock where you see immense value and the share price is not justifying that value. 

A tech stock to buy and hold 

Shopify relies heavily on retailers to buy and sell goods and services using its platform. But Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is expanding its business beyond e-commerce into enterprise payments. Its 2023 Paya acquisition is gradually showing results, with big names like Microsoft using Nuvei to collect payments from customers. 

And thanks to its 634 alternate payment methods – from cards, currencies, payments apps, banks, countries, and crypto -, Nuvei is being adopted by international e-commerce platforms like Kuwait-based Ubuy and America’s Adobe Commerce. For any software-as-a-service, the success lies in a wider adoption and stickiness of its services. Nuvei is getting it. 

While the payments app stock has climbed 75% since November 1, higher than Shopify, it is still trading at an attractive valuation of three times its sales per share. It is because the stock is still down 20% from its August 2023 price before short-seller Spruce Point Capital artificially pulled down the stock price over unproven accusations and minted money by shorting the stock. 

Making the most of Nuvei’s future growth prospects

You can benefit from the dip and buy in the stock while it is still undervalued. While there will be fluctuations in the short term, this mid-cap stock has the potential to double your money in less than three years. It could also grow severalfold in the long term as it expands its client base to include big names with billions of dollars of transactions. They can bring stability to Nuvei’s cashflows, and small and medium-sized clients can bring seasonality. You could consider buying and holding Nuvei stock for the long term. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Earnings: What Investors Should Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock bounced back after a brief fall that could potentially bring even more growth come earnings next week.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Tesla Stock Keeps Tanking After a 2.2 Million EV Recall: Bargain … or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shares shrink lower after recalling 2.2 million cars, and there are more recalls on the way.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Forget Apple Stock: Buy This Growth Monster Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Apple stock (NASDAQ:AAPL) fell after seeing Chinese sales drop 13% during the quarter, so perhaps consider this other tech stock…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

If You Own the Magnificent 7 Stocks, You Might Want to Get Out Now — I Would

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Magnificent 7 are magnificent for a reason, but the market is far too invested in this handful of stocks.…

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and excellent growth prospects, these two tech stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify or Lightspeed Stock: Which Is the Better Pick in 2024?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two of the top Canadian growth stocks many investors are choosing between. Which one is the better buy…

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

The 1 Tech Stock I Would Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks had a hard week, but that wasn't the case for CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A), and it likely won't be…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Could Canadian Utilities Stock Help You Become a Millionaire? 

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to be a millionaire and don’t know where to invest? Let's see how to choose the right…

Read more »