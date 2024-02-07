Home » Investing » Better Buy: FirstService Stock or Colliers Stock?

Better Buy: FirstService Stock or Colliers Stock?

FirstService and Colliers have beaten the TSX index in the past decade. But which stock is a better buy right now?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Several TSX stocks have delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the past decade. For instance, shares of FirstService (TSX:FNV) have gained 611% after adjusting for dividends since its IPO (initial public offering) in May 2015.

Valued at $10 billion by market cap, FirstService provides property management services to residential and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Another Canadian company operating in a similar space is Colliers International (TSX:CIGI). In addition to property management, Colliers is also involved in investment management services.

Colliers stock is up 377% since May 2015 and surged 766% in the last 10 years. If we expand the investment horizon to 20 years, CIGI stock has returned a staggering 2,600% valuing the company at a market cap of $5.5 billion today.

As past returns don’t matter much to investors, let’s see which TSX stock is a better buy right now.

The bull case for Colliers stock

Despite a challenging macro environment, Colliers achieved significant growth in its high-value recurring service lines with a 12% increase in outsourcing and advisory, while the investment management business grew by 23%.

Around 70% of its earnings come from recurring revenue, providing investors with a stable stream of cash flows across business cycles. A recurring earnings base allows Colliers to pay shareholders an annual dividend of US$0.30 per share, indicating a forward yield of 0.26%. While the dividend yield is quite low, these payouts have tripled in the last eight years.

However, Colliers emphasized that it is experiencing industry-wide declines in transaction volumes due to higher interest rates, a tightening money supply, and an uncertain economy.

Colliers revised its outlook for 2023 to reflect declines in transaction velocity and the current market environment. It expects capital markets and leasing transaction volumes to fall between 5% and 15% in the fourth quarter (Q4).

Further, in its recurring service lines, Colliers expects to see continued growth organically and via acquisitions. Its investment management business has also been hampered by tepid fund-raising activity. Colliers expects fundraising at US$3 billion in 2023 compared to US$8 billion in 2022.

Priced at 18.6 times forward earnings, CIGI stock is not too expensive and trades at a discount of 18% to consensus price target estimates.

The bull case for FirstService stock

FirstService’s organic growth in Q3 was 10% as the company continues to gain market share, showcasing its focus on customer acquisition. The company attributed organic growth to new contract wins, which led to higher management fees and labour-related sales.

Its total sales were up 16% year over year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization stood at US$112 million, rising 17% compared to the year-ago period. However, higher costs meant FirstService could expand earnings per share by just 7% in Q3 of 2023.

Part of a recession-resistant business, FirstService pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.35 per share, indicating a yield of 0.6%. Its dividends have risen by more than 100% in the last eight years.

Priced at 32 times forward earnings, FSV stock trades at a premium compared to Colliers. Due to its lofty valuation, Bay Street expects FSV stock to surge by less than 5% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

They Don’t Pay the Biggest Dividends, But These 2 Stocks Are Serious Buys Right Now Anyway

| Adam Othman

Some of the lowest-yielding Aristocrats in Canada, even though they are not attractive for their dividends, can be highly desirable…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $500 Each Month to Create $256 in Passive Income in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to get short-term returns from your investments? A $500 monthly investment can give $256 in passive income…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Set to Make More

| Adam Othman

A "curse" of high-growth stocks, especially the ones that have been growing at a strong pace for years, is that…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Pension Income

| Adam Othman

Retirement planning shouldn't focus solely on the nest egg. It should also take into account the income you would need…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Attention: 47% of TFSA Investors Are Making This Mistake

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to a variety of asset classes to benefit from diversification and lower risk.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Interest Rate Alert: 2 REITs to Buy Before Interest Rates Finally Fall

| Adam Othman

REITs are a compelling choice when it comes to income-generating investments, even compared to safer and more consistent options like…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Rockstars to Hold for the Next Decade

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors looking to crush the TSX Index should look at Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another top dividend-growth stock.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks Money Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks offer huge stability on the TSX today, with some offering incredible growth as well as dividends for…

Read more »