Home » Investing » Can You Become a Millionaire by Investing $500/Month?

Can You Become a Millionaire by Investing $500/Month?

You can become a millionaire with a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks, but it’ll take time and a habit of saving and investing.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.

Image source: Getty Images

Is it possible to become a millionaire by investing only $500 a month? The short answer is yes, assuming the following scenario as an example. $500 a month (or $6,000 a year) invested for a rate of return of 10% will take a little over 30 years to hit $1 million. Achieving a higher rate of return and investing more than $6,000 a year can help you become a millionaire sooner, but it won’t be easy.

Also, a potential problem is that $1,000,000 30 years later will be worth much less than $1,000,000 today due to inflation. So, it may be better to consider how much income your investment portfolio can make you. You should target that income to cover the expenses that are associated with your desired lifestyle.

The thing about investing is that we must make estimations or projections about the business. There’s no way around it because no one has a crystal ball to foretell the future. The further out into the future, the more unreliable our educated guesses are.

That said, stocks are driven by the underlying businesses, and it takes time to show the effect on the stock unless the stock valuation is out of whack. This is why I usually target to own stocks for at least the next three to five years. When I mention the 12-month analyst consensus price target, those are obviously projections, too. To me, they are a gauge of if a stock might be cheap and a potential buy.

Since the Canadian stock market, using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy, generated total returns of approximately 8.1% per year over the last decade, a 10% rate of return is a decent target.

The idea is to build a diversified portfolio of solid stocks over time with savings of at least $500/month. Here’s an example of a stock that I think could deliver total returns of about 10% per year over the next five years, especially if it ends up taking a dive close to $50 per share.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a blue-chip stock that Canadians can buy and hold and sleep well at night with. In the long run, investors can expect the defensive utility stock to increase its earnings and dividend. It has corrected over 10% from its 2023 high. And it’s a decent buy here at writing at $53.52 per share with a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The regulated utility has a diversified portfolio comprising 10 utilities that primarily have transmission and distribution assets, which provide essential utility services, resulting in a resilient business even during bad economic times like a recession.

Higher interest rates have been weighing on the stock. At the recent quotation, it trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 17.3 — a 10% discount from its long-term normal valuation, which is a premium valuation driven by the predictability and stability of the business.

Fortis stock has increased its dividend for half a century — one of the longest streaks for TSX stocks! Since it can grow its earnings, and it maintains a sustainable payout ratio, investors can continue to expect dividend increases of 4-6% per year over the next few years.

If you’re still not sure about Fortis stock, you can wait to see if it’ll pull back some more. Fortis is reporting its earnings results very soon anyway. (It’s expected to report on Friday.) Should the stock hit close to $50, I’d certainly be interested.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can be your passive-income portfolio’s bulletproof vest, notwithstanding factors that drive market volatility.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-return investments are usually high risk but two generous dividend payers are exceptions if you want super-safe dividend income in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-growth dividend stocks such as Nuvei should be on your shopping list in February 2024.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Could Dollarama Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Dollarama stock has the potential to make you rich over the long term.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

You can supplement the CPP by investing in GICs, dividend stocks, and high-dividend ETFs. Let's see how.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is very successful but also very expensive.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: FirstService Stock or Colliers Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

FirstService and Colliers have beaten the TSX index in the past decade. But which stock is a better buy right…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

They Don’t Pay the Biggest Dividends, But These 2 Stocks Are Serious Buys Right Now Anyway

| Adam Othman

Some of the lowest-yielding Aristocrats in Canada, even though they are not attractive for their dividends, can be highly desirable…

Read more »