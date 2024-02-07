Home » Investing » Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,874.78 in Passive Income

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,874.78 in Passive Income

This dividend stock could help you achieve amazing passive income in 2024 and beyond and still offers value on the TSX today.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re like me, you may have seen those Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) yielding 5% and started to drool. In fact, just about a year ago I put a bunch of cash into these GICs, and now, I’m reading to take them out after a year of growth.

I’ll be putting some cash right back into GICs. Interest rates remain high, and it’s best to take advantage of it while I can! However, let’s say you’re going to take out some of that cash for investment. Here is what I would consider with $10,000 on the TSX today.

Get into growing dividends

If you’re going to create even more cash, you want fixed income. And that can come from dividend stocks, but only the right ones. And that’s why you’ll want to look at companies that have been consistently growing their dividends and should continue to do so.

One area where this has happened is with life insurance companies. Higher interest rates have been good for these companies as well, which have raised rates along with the rest of the world. And that has led to record profits in the case of many of these companies.

In fact, the life insurance companies should continue to deliver solid earnings-per-share growth over the next quarter and beyond, though one certainly stands out.

Manulife stock

It seems as though life insurance stocks will continue to beat out earnings from banks for the third year in a row. And Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) should beat out the batch. The stock currently has an outperform rating, with shares given a potential price target of $30.51 by analysts.

For years, shares hovered around the $21 mark. However, with long-term yields and the sale of its long-term-care facilities, there is now true value placed in Manulife stock. That comes even as the stock has risen higher and higher over the last few months.

Yet, even after recent moves, there is more to look forward to for investors. This would include stronger performance in Asian markets, especially with ongoing issues in China and Taiwan. Overall, there may be some short-term issues that are far outweighed by long-term strong results, especially given the valuation at hand.

Bottom line

So, let’s say you get into Manulife stock on the TSX today. Shares currently trade at $30 per share and offer a 4.94% dividend yield as of writing. It also offers value trading at 4.22 times earnings on the TSX today and 1.91 times sales.

Shares increased by 14% in the last year and could easily do this once again in the next year as well. So, let’s say you put that $10,000 into Manulife stock. Here is what you could achieve in both returns and dividends in the coming year.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
MFC – now$30333$1.46$486.18quarterly$10,000
MFC – highs$34.20333$1.46$486.18quarterly$11,388.60

There you have it. You could earn $486.18 in dividends as well as $1,388.60 in returns. That’s a total of $1,874.78 in passive income! This is something investors should consider on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Stock To Buy If Rate Cuts Come in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates continue to wage war on the market, but in Canada we could see those come down by April.…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock provides passive-income investors with a 7.85% yield, growing dividends, and steady reliability.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Look for businesses you can stay invested in and get paid a growing passive income for decades. Here are two…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has done well, but is it a buy today?

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Dividend Stocks

Can You Become a Millionaire by Investing $500/Month?

| Kay Ng

You can become a millionaire with a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks, but it'll take time and a habit of…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $7,000 in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend stocks can be your passive-income portfolio’s bulletproof vest, notwithstanding factors that drive market volatility.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-return investments are usually high risk but two generous dividend payers are exceptions if you want super-safe dividend income in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-growth dividend stocks such as Nuvei should be on your shopping list in February 2024.

Read more »