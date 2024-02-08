Home » Investing » 2 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

2 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

Are you new investor looking to start small before buying stocks trading in hundreds and thousands? You could consider these under-$50 stocks.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Nvidia stock has surged past US$600 and is edging closer to US$700. Constellation Software stock has surpassed $3,600. All these stocks look so expensive. And they were the ones you saw trading around US$200 (before Nvidia split in 2021) and $1,400. Looking at these stocks, investing looks expensive. But some good growth and dividend stocks are trading below $50 a share and have the potential to grow to a three-digit figure. 

Are stocks under $50 worth buying? 

Remember, the stock price does not determine the quality of the stock. Do not look at the share price in isolation. Always weigh it against the company’s sales, earnings, valuation of peers, and future growth potential. These are some generic comparison metrics. You can study a stock in length by looking at various other parametres depending on the sector it operates in and the stock type. 

Two stocks under $50 new investors can buy confidently 

If you are a new investor, price is a factor that will attract you. But to buy stocks confidently, you need to know what to expect from them, their potential, and their risks. When you have a reason for investing in the stock, a dip does not scare you. 

Here, I will take you through two stocks to get you started on stock investing. 

RioCan REIT

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) is a retail real estate investment trust (REIT) whose strength lies in three areas: 

  • Most of its properties are in the Greater Toronto Area, which means high rental income and higher property prices because of limited space for new construction. 
  • Its third-quarter distribution payout ratio is 60.4% after its slashed dividends in 2021 due to low occupancy during the pandemic. And it intends to keep the payout ratio in the 55-65% range. 
  • It has a diverse tenant base, with no single tenant accounting for over 5% of its rental income. While it is a strength, it is also a weakness, as the REIT must make a significant effort to keep occupancy levels high. 

RioCan stock trades near $18 per share and has an annual yield of 6%, paid in 12 monthly installments throughout the year. You can expect RioCan to give you monthly payouts without any distribution cuts in the next two years. The unit price may remain volatile and fall in the next 12 months if property prices are depressed. However, the unit price will surge when the interest rate falls, and property price starts ascending. And with a high level of immigration in Canadian cities, the rental income will keep coming in. 

Nuvei stock

Nuvei (TSX: NVEI) share is trading near $35 as the episode of short-selling significantly reduced its stock price. The payments platform has immense growth potential but is trading at a cheap valuation of 3.2 times its sales per share. Nuvei has a high revenue growth rate of 39%. Yet it is trading lower than Shopify, which has a 15.6 times price-to-sales ratio, despite a slower revenue growth rate of around 20%. 

Nuvei stock is highly volatile and can give you 80-100% capital appreciation in a few months. The last two months of the year are seasonally strong as holiday season sales spike transaction volumes from e-commerce clients. The company benefits from a strong and growing economy as transactions increase. 

However, Nuvei plunged into losses in 2023 due to the high financing cost of the Paya acquisition and the delay in securing enterprise clients due to a weak macroeconomic environment. It is signing several enterprise clients as the economy improves, which could boost Nuvei’s transaction volumes and reduce churn rate as big companies are sticky. 

Keep an eye on Nuvei’s growth in enterprise transactions and the return to profitability. The stock will keep growing if the business is scaling and losses are narrowing. If any corporate or macro event changes these two growth factors, Nuvei stock’s long-term growth could reverse. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. 

More on Stocks for Beginners

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Undervalued Software Stocks Set to Jump in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These software stocks are overdue for a recovery, and that should certainly happen as they move back to profit in…

Read more »

Two hands holding champagne glasses toasting each other with Paris in the background
Dividend Stocks

Planning a Wedding? Here’s How to Actually Make Money on the Big Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation, interest rates, it all adds up when planning a wedding. So how can you ask for cash, keep costs…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

2 Threats to the Market Rally to Keep a Close Eye On

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two threats that could possibly trigger another selloff, so be sure to watch for them in the near…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

This Phenomenal Canadian Growth Stock Jumped 9% and Still Has More Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock surged after beating earning estimates, but there is even more room to run for this stock climbing…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Heading for US$800: Is It a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) could be heading to US$800 per share, but with shares already climbing steadily, is a drop coming…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Stock To Buy If Rate Cuts Come in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates continue to wage war on the market, but in Canada we could see those come down by April.…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

3 CRA Benefits Most Canadians Can Grab in 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The CRA has enhanced some of its benefits in 2024. Here’s how Canadians can make the most of these benefits.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Tailor-Made for Beginning Investors in 2024

| Robin Brown

New to investing, but want some stocks to hold for the long term? Here are three stocks buy in 2024…

Read more »