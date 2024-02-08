Home » Investing » 3 Income Stocks (>6% Yield) to Buy in 2024

3 Income Stocks (>6% Yield) to Buy in 2024

Are you looking to earn income from stocks? Here are three income stocks that are offering yields of more than 6%.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

What’s your investing strategy for 2024? Are you looking to buy income stocks that are trading low and lock in a >6% dividend yield for the long term? Some stocks fit the criteria. While high yield brings high risk, diversifying your portfolio across different sectors can mitigate this risk. 

Three income stocks (>6% yield)

Most dividend stocks are still trading at bearish levels, as investors wait for the Bank of Canada to begin interest rate cuts. The central bank survey suggests that market participants expect the rate cut to begin in the spring and end the year at 4%. Once the rate cuts begin, some income stocks could see a rebound. 

Hence, now is a good time to buy three dividend stocks at a lower price and lock in a yield greater than 6%. 

The three stocks will not only give you diversification across sectors but also across market caps. Let us see how. 

CT REIT 

CT REIT is a mid-cap stock with a $3.38 billion market cap. Its exposure is in the retail real estate market, with 91.9% of its gross leasable area leased by Canadian Tire. While this increases concentration risk as there is a dependency on a single tenant for over 90% of the rental income, it is also a hedge against lower occupancy. CT REIT doesn’t have to worry about finding a tenant for their new properties. It also undertakes enhancements to the retailer’s existing stores. As per the lease, CT REIT can increase rent by 1.5% every year. 

Since the REIT distributes 100% of its taxable income as monthly distributions, the annual rent increase and higher rent from enhanced stores and new stores help it grow its distributions by 3%. The REIT’s units are trading 18% below their average trading price of $17.5 as high interest rates have depressed property prices. However, it has not affected its rental income. You can lock in a 6.25% yield and a chance for 15-20% capital appreciation. 

TC Energy stock 

TC Energy is a large-cap stock with a $53.18 billion market cap. The oil and gas pipeline operator is spinning off its oil pipeline business under the name South Bow. Hence, the company has not given any information about its 2024 dividends. However, it stated that the combined dividends from the two companies would match the dividends of TC Energy. 

The toll money from the transmission of oil and gas through pipelines will keep funding its future quarterly dividends. After falling 12.5% on the spin-off announcement in July 2023, TC Energy stock has surged 13%. Now is a good time to buy this stock. While the spin-off will create short-term weakness, it will add shareholder value in the long term.

Timbercreek Financial stock

Timbercreek Financial is a small-cap stock with a $598 million market cap. It is in the business of lending, giving short-term loans and mortgages to REITs. It passes on the interest earned on these loans to its shareholders through monthly dividends. 

The company benefitted when interest rates rose as it earned higher interest income. However, a 5% interest rate has slowed loan generations as many REITs paused their development efforts until borrowing became more affordable. Hence, Timbercreek Financial did not increase dividends when interest income increased. In the third quarter, it paid 85.6% of its distributable income, which is manageable and shows the company has the flexibility to continue paying distributions, despite a slowdown in loan originations.

Timbercreek Financial stock has surged 17.5% from its October 2023 bottom but is still trading 24% below the April 2022 level when the interest rate hike began. Now is a good time to lock in a 9.6% yield and a chance at a 35% recovery rally when the rate cut begins. 

If you invest $500 in each of the three stocks now, you can earn $115 in dividend income in 2024. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy BCE Stock? Here’s My Take

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) reported on Q4 earnings and dropped a major restructuring announcement. Does this make it a good time to…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Financial Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

Both financial stocks are wonderful businesses that investors can buy on weakness and hold for a long time to grow…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for February 2024

| Adam Othman

Even though blue-chip has become a category of its own, there is a lot of diversity and variation among the…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? How to Invest for a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can create a passive-income portfolio in a Tax-Free Savings Account with just $7,000.

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of RRSP Millionaires

| Andrew Button

By holding dividend stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in an RRSP, you realize more tax savings than by holding non-dividend stocks…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Perfect for your RRSP

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should consider solid US dividend stocks in their RRSP. Here are a couple of examples, including Realty Income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,874.78 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could help you achieve amazing passive income in 2024 and beyond and still offers value on the…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Stock To Buy If Rate Cuts Come in April

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates continue to wage war on the market, but in Canada we could see those come down by April.…

Read more »