Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Secure Your Next Decade

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Secure Your Next Decade

Three dividend stocks are ideal long-term holdings if you want financial stability in the future.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend investing for regular investors isn’t only about growing wealth or making a fortune. It’s a strategic approach to meeting long-term financial goals like retirement. However, achieving financial stability in the future depends mainly on stock choices.

The National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA), TELUS (TSX:T), and Fortis (TSX:FTS) don’t pay the highest dividends, but they are safe choices. All three companies are long-term winners for having endured countless economic downturns.

A-rated bank

National Bank was born in 1859 and is presently Canada’s sixth-largest bank. This $34.7 billion lender focuses on the domestic market, with a stronghold in Quebec. Outside Canada, the A-rated bank owns 90% of ABA Bank, one of Cambodia’s premier banking institutions.

Besides the favourable environment, Canada’s banking sector, especially the Big Six, is known to be a bedrock of stability. In fiscal 2023, net income declined 1% year over year to $3.3 billion due to higher provisions for credit losses. Nonetheless, the bank increased its quarterly dividend by 3.9%. NA is optimistic for the next fiscal year.

“Through strong execution, organic growth, and tight expense management, we delivered solid financial results, generated an excellent return on equity, and maintained robust capital levels in 2023,” said Laurent Ferreira, NA’s President and CEO. If you invest today ($102.60 per share), the dividend yield is 4.14%.

Dividend program

The key sign to invest in Canada’s second-largest telecommunications firm is its dividend aristocrat status. TELUS has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Also, the company’s dividend program targets semi-annual dividend increases of 7% to 10% through year-end 2025. At only $23.71 per share, the current yield is 6.36%.

Its President and CEO, Darren Entwistle, said TELUS achieved strong financial and operational results in 2023, notwithstanding a highly competitive industry, a challenging macroeconomic landscape, and a dynamic regulatory environment. According to its CFO, Doug French, the solid operational and financial results in Q4 2023 were due to the consistent focus on profitable customer growth and cost efficiency.

In the three months ending December 31, 2023, net income rose 17% to $310 million versus Q4 2022. The 126,000 net additions in Mobile Phone were the best fourth quarter since 2011, while the 1.26 million mobility and fixed customer additions in 2023 are new highs.

New ‘king’ on the block

Fortis is Canada’s second dividend king. The dividend increase in 2023 marks 50 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. Because of this incredible feat, your money is safe with this $26 billion highly regulated electric and gas utility company. At $53.04 per share, the dividend offer is 4.49%.

The best assurance to invest in FTS came from its President and CEO, David Hutchens. “We remain focused on extending this track record as we execute our $25 billion five-year capital plan in support of our annual dividend growth guidance of 4-6% through 2028,” said Hutchens.

Stocks for keeps

National Bank of Canada, TELUS, and Fortis are among the safest dividend stocks you can hold for years. You might even keep these stocks and never sell them at all.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Buying These Big Dividends

| Andrew Button

Billionaire investors can't get enough of Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stock.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Cash Kings: 3 Canadian Stocks That Pay Back 12 Times a Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are excellent options for income-oriented investors looking for monthly dividends.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Hands-Off ETFs Outperforming the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want market-beating returns on the TSX today, consider these market-beating ETFs that offer a portfolio in one click.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks now offer yields near 8%.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Need a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift? This Dividend Stock Will Make You Fall in Love

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could be the perfect gift that literally keeps on giving this Valentine's Day.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Max Out Your $7,000 TFSA Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield stocks can help TFSA investors realize the full potential of the $7,000 limit in 2024.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Sneha Nahata

These no-brainer dividend stocks provide worry-free passive income, and you can buy these stocks for less than $200.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

| Adam Othman

No-brainer stocks vary from investor to investor based on their preferences and risk tolerances. However, a select few stocks may…

Read more »