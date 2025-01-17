Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Down 26% That’s Pure Long-Term Perfection

1 Canadian Stock Down 26% That’s Pure Long-Term Perfection

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a prime example of a Dividend Aristocrat that merits consideration.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Source: Getty Images

Investing in Dividend Aristocrats can be a savvy strategy for building long-term income. These companies have consistently increased their dividends over five years at least. When these stalwarts experience a dip in their stock prices, it presents an even more enticing opportunity for investors. Purchasing shares at a lower price not only allows for potential capital appreciation as the stock rebounds but also enhances dividend yields — effectively getting more bang for your buck. Yet, there’s one I’d consider above the rest.

CNR stock

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a prime example of a Dividend Aristocrat that merits consideration, especially during market downturns. With a robust history of dividend payments and increases, CNR has demonstrated a commitment to returning value to shareholders. As of December 2024, the Canadian stock announced a quarterly dividend of $0.845 per share, translating to an annualized yield of approximately 2.30%.

In its third-quarter results for 2024, CNR reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, marking a 2% increase from the same period the previous year. This performance underscores the Canadian stock’s resilience amid challenges such as labour disputes and wildfires — challenges that have impacted operations earlier in the year.

Despite these hurdles, CNR has maintained a strong operating margin of 39.63% and a profit margin of 31.66%, reflecting efficient management and operational effectiveness. The Canadian stock’s return on equity stands at an impressive 27.55%, indicating robust profitability relative to shareholder equity.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, CNR has outlined strategic plans focusing on fleet enhancements, the deployment of innovative technologies, and efforts to grow and strengthen its team. These initiatives are designed to drive future growth and improve operational efficiency, positioning the Canadian stock favourably in the competitive rail industry.

Analysts have a generally positive outlook on CNR, with several upgrades and a mix of buy and strong buy ratings, suggesting confidence in the company’s future performance. For instance, Jefferies Financial Group recently upgraded CNR from a hold to a buy rating, setting a target price of $120.

It’s worth noting that CNR’s stock has experienced some volatility, trading at $144.50 at writing, which is a 26% drop from its $181 52-week high reached on March 21. This dip presents a potential buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the Canadian stock’s long-term growth prospects and stable dividend payouts.

Bottom line

CNR’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 17.03, with a forward P/E of 17.54, indicating reasonable valuation levels compared to industry peers. The Canadian stock’s price-to-book ratio stands at 4.65, reflecting solid asset management and profitability. CNR’s extensive rail network, spanning approximately 20,000 route miles, provides a significant competitive advantage, enabling efficient transportation across North America. This vast infrastructure supports the company’s ability to generate consistent revenue and adapt to market demands.

Investing in Dividend Aristocrats like Canadian National Railway during periods of stock price decline can be a prudent strategy for building long-term income. CNR’s strong financial performance, commitment to dividend growth, strategic initiatives for future expansion, and current stock valuation make it an attractive option — especially for investors seeking stable returns in the transportation sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

