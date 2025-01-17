Member Login
2 TSX Stocks to Invest $20,000 and Create $2,597.60 in Passive Income

Need income? We got you, with these two top dividend stocks due for more solid growth and passive income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Building a robust Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio with a focus on passive income is a savvy move for Canadian investors. With $20,000 to invest, selecting the right stocks is crucial. Two compelling options to consider are Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) and Mullen Group (TSX:MTL). Let’s delve into why these companies stand out.

The stocks

Headwater Exploration is a Canadian oil and gas company specializing in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. As of writing, HWX’s stock price is $7.08, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion. The TSX stock boasts a trailing 12-month (ttm) profit margin of 37.7% and an operating margin of 47.7%, thus indicating efficient operations and profitability. Plus, HWX offers a forward annual dividend rate of $0.44, yielding 6.1%, providing investors with a steady income stream.

Mullen Group is one of Canada’s largest logistics providers, offering a wide range of services, including less-than-truckload, logistics, warehousing, and specialized hauling. As of writing, MTL’s stock price is $15.03, with a market capitalization of around $1.3 billion. The TSX stock maintains a profit margin of 6.2% and an operating margin of 12.4%, reflecting solid operational performance. MTL provides a forward annual dividend rate of $0.84, yielding 5.6%, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

The numbers

In recent financial results, Headwater Exploration reported quarterly revenue growth of 4.9% year-over-year, with a net income of $184.6 million. The TSX stock’s return on assets (ROA) stands at 16.8% and return on equity (ROE) at 29%, thus highlighting effective management and strong financial health. Notably, HWX has a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12%, indicating prudent financial management.

Mullen Group’s latest quarterly report shows revenue of $532 million – a 5.6% increase compared to the same period last year, achieving record quarterly revenues. The TSX stock’s operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was $95.3 million, up 7.6% from the prior year. Net income stood at $38.3 million, with earnings per share of $0.44. These results underscore Mullen Group’s resilience and growth potential in a competitive market.

Growth and income

Looking ahead, Headwater Exploration has announced plans to enter a new operating area, thus signalling potential for future growth and diversification. The TSX stock’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiency position it well to capitalize on opportunities in the energy sector.

Mullen Group has declared a monthly dividend and is targeting 10% growth in 2025, reflecting confidence in its business model and market position. The TSX stock’s focus on acquisitions and expanding service offerings indicates a commitment to driving shareholder value and sustaining income streams for investors.

Bottom line

By allocating $10,000 to each of these stocks within your TFSA, you can create a balanced portfolio that offers both capital appreciation potential and attractive dividend yields. This strategy not only provides passive income but also benefits from the tax-free growth environment of a TFSA, enhancing your overall returns. In fact, let’s see what happens if these stocks rise by another 7% each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
MTL – now$15667$0.84$560.28monthly$10,000
MTL – 7%$16.05667$0.84$560.28monthly$10,705.35
HWX – now$71,429$0.44$628.76quarterly$10,000
HWX – 7%$7.491,429$0.44$628.76quarterly$10,703.21

In summary, Headwater and Mullen present compelling opportunities for investors seeking passive income through dividends and returns. You could now earn $1,408.56 in returns and $1,189.04 in dividends, totalling $2,597.60 in passive income – all supported by strong financial performance and positive future outlooks. The solid profit margins, consistent dividend payments, and strategic growth initiatives make these stocks suitable candidates for a TFSA portfolio focused on generating steady, tax-free income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

