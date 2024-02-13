Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These three are the best stocks to consider after solid earnings but still offer huge value on the TSX today. Grab them while they’re on sale!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Investors not wanting to sink all their cash into the stock market would certainly be warranted not to. The market continues to be a volatile place, even as shares continue to climb back towards all-time highs on the TSX today.

That being said, some of the best stocks out there trade for significant value. Therefore, if you have just $1,000 to spare, then these are the best stocks to consider right now.

Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek (TSX:HRX) is a strong stock to consider coming off even strong earnings. The landing gear manufacturer saw shares shoot up after the company reported earnings that saw sales climb 16.1% during the quarter to $163.5 million.

The drive in sales came as inflation raised the price of many of its parts deliveries. This included the Boeing 777 and Embraer Praetor commercial aircraft as well as growth through its defensive businesses. Now, HRX stock looks well positioned for even more growth in the future. In fact, its margins should exceed historic levels as efficiency improves, pricing climbs, and it sees increased throughput.

It’s clear then why analysts have pegged HRX stock as a “buy,” raising their price targets as well after the strong quarter. Shares of HRX stock are now up 39% in the last year as of writing. That’s likely to climb even higher, as the company anticipates even more margin increases in the fourth quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management

Parent company Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) also saw a strong quarter that had many interested in the future of the company. BAM stock had a strong 2023, and this has set the stage for an even stronger 2024 for investors to consider.

BAM stock reported most recently that its fee-related earnings per share (EPS) were up 1% year over year to US$0.36. While that may not seem like a lot, it still beat estimates that pegged it coming in lower. However, it managed to see an increase thanks to lower expenses and higher transaction and advisory fees.

Now, after a difficult but stable 2023, BAM stock and investors are looking ahead. In 2024, revenue tailwinds should come into play from a lot of fundraising throughout 2023. Furthermore, the stock was able to moderate its operational expenses, and this led to an increase in its free cash flow (FCF) margin. So, not only should investors continue to see a higher share price but also a higher compound annual growth rate in EPS. Analysts peg it at 17% compound annual growth rate over the next five years! And with a 3.79% dividend yield and shares up 16% in the last year, it still looks like a deal.

Finning International

Finally, Finning International (TSX:FTT) is also a top choice to make with just $1,000 on hand. The heavy equipment dealer could see a banger 2024, despite seeing shares drop 9.2% after its fourth-quarter 2023 results.

The short-term disappointment was caused by revenue falling below expectations. However, analysts are still bullish on Finning stock, given the company’s long-term projections. The company still offers higher EPS/FCF generation, even compared to historical highs. And now, peak earnings are projected to reach $4. And that could mean right now, the stock is a steal, trading at just 10.78 times earnings as of writing.

There are multiple expansion opportunities for Finning stock as well, especially as building construction increases once more. So, while short-term challenges might seem a bit rough, the stock looks like a strong one to consider for 2024 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is Your CPP Enough to Live On?

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) held in an RRSP can supplement your CPP benefits.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend Stock for You?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE's 7.8% dividend yield for 2024 is attractive. However, the payout is increasingly unsustainable, and the stock could slide further.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60 in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

The average payment of the Canada Pension Plan for a 60-year-old pensioner is $485, which is not enough to lead…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is down 15% from the 12-month high. Time to buy?

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Couples: Earn $5,650 in Tax-Free Income This Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in high-yield TSX dividend stocks can help you earn a tax-free stream of passive income for life.

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks with long growth runways could soar higher in 2024, with or without interest rate cuts.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Secure Your Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend stocks are ideal long-term holdings if you want financial stability in the future.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Buying These Big Dividends

| Andrew Button

Billionaire investors can't get enough of Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stock.

Read more »