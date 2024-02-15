Home » Investing » 3.24 Billion Reasons to Ignore “The Magnificent 7”

3.24 Billion Reasons to Ignore “The Magnificent 7”

The “Magnificent 7” has performed admirably over the last year, but as these tech stocks provided shaky results lately, there’s a factor to consider.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

It’s official. If you were to put the “Magnificent 7” all together, they would be worth as much as all the stocks in Japan, France, and the United Kingdom put together. Never mind Canada, where our largest company by market capitalization, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), holds a market cap of just $182.83 billion as of writing.

Given these Magnificent 7 each has a trillion-dollar market cap, we’re not even close.

But there are reasons to get away from the Magnificent 7. In fact, I can give you 3.24 billion of them.

We’re not equal

The world is a very unequal place, and we’re not even close to becoming equal. In fact, despite the massive scale of the Magnificent 7, there are still quite a few markets where the company cannot penetrate. In fact, it won’t be able to for at least the near future.

Why? Because 40% of the world still does not have access just to the internet. That means there are currently 3.24 billion people in the world who aren’t able to interact with these companies even slightly. This was identified as a huge problem by Deutsche Bank in a recent report.

Granted, this also means there are opportunities as well. Should these companies put pressure on governments to expand infrastructure, then sure, the Magnificent 7 could see even more growth! But that’s a huge “if” and one that would mean a lot of expense.

Other areas of growth to look to

This being said, there are other areas of growth where investors could look to. These companies are all heavily invested in the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in more ways than one. Whether it’s creating their own AI services, or supporting the growth of the product, these companies should see a huge boost.

In fact, these AI stocks could do well given that AI is set out to be the next internet, but far easier to use and with far less infrastructure investment. So, with faster and more opportunities in the future for these companies, it does look likely that there are growth opportunities ahead.

Yet, of all of them, there really is just one that I would focus on. Whether it’s creating more growth in countries without the internet or the surge of AI, it’s set for absurd growth over the next few years.

Bullish on Nvidia stock

Of all these companies, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) certainly has the most promise. It’s not banking on rising ad revenue or more usage of its products. That usage is in the books and only rising higher in demand. AI is in its infancy, and it’s going to take even more semiconductor chips to see it through to its full potential.

What’s more, NVIDIA stock continues to make faster and better products for companies and countries to consider. The only downside in the future is if the tech stock faces supply-chain problems. For now, however, that looks like an “if” we don’t have to worry about.

But even more than this, should countries around the world see internet infrastructure built, Nvidia stock is likely to be one of the main benefactors here as well. To expand, countries will need these chips. And Nvidia stock remains the top provider.

So, while the Magnificent 7 have performed magnificently over the last year, many remain quite risky in the near term. Yet for Nvidia stock, whether it’s long or short term, there is even more room to run for this top stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy today? Don’t hesitate with these two soaring stocks!

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to generate $1 million in retirement? Invest in these three stocks and wait a decade!

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Founder Dax Dasilva Returns as CEO Steps Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has a familiar face returning as CEO, as Dax Dasilva steps into the role once more for…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in February 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best cybersecurity stocks you can buy in February 2024 and hold for years.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Kick Off 2024!

| Andrew Button

Tech stocks like OpenText Corp (TSX:OTEX) are riding the AI trend.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years — or Sooner

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth mega-cap stocks such as Eli Lilly and Visa may be next in line to be valued at $1 trillion…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Tech Stocks

Down Over 35%: Is WELL Health Technologies a Buy at These Levels?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation, WELL Health would be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock Is Near All-Time Highs, and it’s Still a Fantastic Deal Today

| Adam Othman

Despite trading near all-time high levels, there are reasons to believe Constellation Software stock can be an excellent investment right…

Read more »