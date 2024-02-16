Home » Investing » 3 Tech Stock Earnings Drops That the Market Got Wrong

3 Tech Stock Earnings Drops That the Market Got Wrong

These three tech stocks saw their shares drop after earnings, but investors need to think less macro and more micro regarding these companies.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Coworkers standing near a wall

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks have been coming out with earnings in the last two weeks, with some seeing pretty significant drops. While two made headlines, there’s also another that I want investors to consider. In fact, I want investors to consider whether the market got it wrong in the first place.

Shopify stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has made a huge comeback in the last year, making massive cuts and focusing back on its e-commerce platform for merchants. It’s now back to profitability and seeing enormous growth. And yet, investors weren’t on board with Shopify stock after earnings this week.

Shopify stock reported earnings at US$0.34 per share, with revenue rising 24% to US$2.1 billion. Furthermore, this beat out earnings estimates of US$0.30 per share and US$2.07 billion in revenue. So, why the fall? The company provided lower 2024 guidance than many had hoped. The company believes it will reach revenue in the low-twenties percentage rate year over year.

This also beat earnings estimates. But after seeing a year of insane results, it seems that investors wanted more. As for me? I was quite happy with earnings and very happy with stable profitability from its logistics business sale. Growth is growth, and stability added on there is even better. So, I would certainly reconsider Shopify stock.

Lightspeed stock

Another tech stock I believe the market got wrong was Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). Lightspeed stock may have risen to profitability, marking success with its Unified Payments in the last year. And yet, shares have remained around $24 or lower in the last year.

During the company’s earnings report, Lightspeed stock reported revenue up 27%. Furthermore, the tech stock saw its Unified Payments use by clients increase to 29% from 24% just the quarter before. With the goal of 50% in the next two years, this looks like it’s well on the way to achieving the goal.

And yet, shares for the tech stock dropped as the company remained uncertain about macroeconomic issues and posted a net loss. Despite being profitable in terms of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), the loss comes down to acquisitions coming online.

Yet overall, Lightspeed stock’s drop looks far overdone. What’s more, with Unified Payments in place, the company will then turn back to subscription increases, including prices, perhaps. All this means the company is in line to create more growth through 2024 and really accelerate through 2025.

OpenText stock

Finally, OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is another Canadian tech stock that saw shares drop after earnings. OpenText stock reported record total revenue of US$1.535 billion, up 71% year over year. Annual recurring revenue also climbed by 58% to US$1.146 billion, with record quarterly enterprise cloud bookings as well.

The company was also able to add cash to its books, selling off the application modernization and connectivity unit of its Micro Focus acquisition. This brought in US$2.275 billion for OpenText stock. It’s allowed the stock to use that money to pay off debt and provide more flexibility, perhaps even adding buybacks in the future.

Investors eyeing up the stock should then look beyond just this year and consider the next three years. This will be when its artificial intelligence vectors will be up and running — vectors already bringing in more bookings. And as the tech stock expands in the United States, it simply looks undervalued today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

Is Nvidia Stock Headed for the Most Valuable Company on Earth?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (TSX:NVDA) stock has surged to become the third most-valued company in the United States. So, is the top spot…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

This Sector is the New Oil, and I’m Buying 1 Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil is out, and semiconductor stocks are in. And when it comes to this sector, there is one Canadian stock…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

This is the 8th Wonder of the World, According to Albert Einstein: Utilizing it Correctly Can Help Make Saving for Retirement an Absolute Breeze

| Puja Tayal

Those who understand compound interest know its power. It can convert $30,000 into $6,000 in annual retirement income.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy today? Don’t hesitate with these two soaring stocks!

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

3.24 Billion Reasons to Ignore “The Magnificent 7”

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent 7" has performed admirably over the last year, but as these tech stocks provided shaky results lately, there's…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to generate $1 million in retirement? Invest in these three stocks and wait a decade!

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in February 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best cybersecurity stocks you can buy in February 2024 and hold for years.

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Founder Dax Dasilva Returns as CEO Steps Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has a familiar face returning as CEO, as Dax Dasilva steps into the role once more for…

Read more »