Home » Investing » How to Build a $1,214.93 Retirement Paycheque And Help Replace Your Work Pay

How to Build a $1,214.93 Retirement Paycheque And Help Replace Your Work Pay

If you want to replace your work pay, you’ll need to invest regularly and reinvest again and again. And this stock could help with that.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

It can seem impossible. How on the good face of this green earth are you going to replace all the money you make every single month? If you’re making around $60,000 per year, that means each month you’re bringing in $5,000. That’s a lot of passive income you need to create and replace.

So, let’s get into how to create that retirement paycheque, starting small and making it big.

Do what you can

First off, if you’re looking to create a retirement pay cheque, you’ll want to start as early as possible. For instance, I’m in my 30s, but I’ve been saving for retirement since I was 18. In this case, you could invest as much as $300 per month. Over time, that adds up to $3,600 per year. Then, let’s say I plan to retire at 65. If I’ve been doing this religiously since 18, that means I’ll have $169,200 by the time I retire.

However, that certainly isn’t going to give me $5,000 per year — especially if I live for another 30 years, let’s say. In fact, that just would give me $5,640 per year in that case. This is why the next step certainly has to include investing.

Find safe investments

This is where investors should look to their financial advisor for, well, advice! If you can only afford to put aside $3,600 per year, then that’s what you can afford. Investors should create a diversified set of assets, from Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) and bonds to equities and funds. But for the sake of this example, we’re going to look at investing in a long-term strategy of one of the best stocks out there.

For this you’re going to want stable dividends, stable growth, and just an overall stable business. I would, therefore, look at Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) in this case. Let’s get into why and what you could create with that $3,600.

Putting it to work

I would certainly look to Royal Bank stock for many reasons. First off, it’s the most valued company in the country, with a market cap of $185.57 billion as of writing. That’s growing even more as well, considering the company recently acquired HSBC Canada.

Meanwhile, the company has held the top spot for years, and it doesn’t look like that will change any time soon with this acquisition. In the last two decades alone, shares have grown by 323%. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%!

With a dividend yield of 4.18%, you can bring in dividends of $5.52 each year as well. Add this in and reinvest, and you can create even more cash flow. And again, it offers a CAGR of 8.96% for dividend growth in 20 years.

Bottom line

Let’s say you now invest that much over the next 20 years. That would mean you’re about where I am right now. Here is how much that could make by reinvesting in dividends during that time and $3,600 annually.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueYear End Stock PriceNew Balance
1$131.0027.00$5.52$149.04$3,686.04$146.72$7,776.16
2$146.7253.00$6.02$319.06$8,095.22$164.33$12,653.41
3$164.3377.00$6.56$505.12$13,158.53$184.05$18,220.95
4$184.0599.00$7.15$707.85$18,928.80$206.14$24,736.80
5$206.14120.00$7.79$934.80$25,671.60$230.88$32,323.20
6$230.88140.00$8.49$1,188.60$33,511.80$258.89$40,904.62
7$258.89158.00$9.25$1,461.50$42,366.12$289.96$50,743.00
8$289.96175.00$10.09$1,765.75$52,508.75$324.73$62,348.16
9$324.73192.00$11.00$2,112.00$64,460.16$363.70$75,649.60
10$363.70208.00$11.99$2,493.92$78,143.52$407.34$90,836.82
11$407.34223.00$13.07$2,914.61$93,751.43$456.22$108,124.14
12$456.22237.00$14.25$3,377.25$111,501.39$519.07$129,767.50
13$519.07250.00$15.53$3,882.50$133,650.00$581.35$152,895.05
14$581.35263.00$16.93$4,452.59$157,347.64$651.11$179,055.25
15$651.11275.00$18.45$5,073.75$184,129.00$729.94$209,492.78
16$729.94287.00$20.00$5,740.00$215,232.78$817.53$243,623.94
17$817.53298.00$21.80$6,496.40$250,120.34$915.63$282,929.67
18$915.63309.00$23.76$7,341.84$290,271.51$1,025.51$328,163.20
19$1,025.51320.00$25.90$8,288.00$336,451.20$1,148.57$379,028.10
20$1,148.57330.00$28.23$9,316.23$388,344.33$1,286.40$437,376.00

You now have $437,376 in 20 years, almost four times what you would have through saving alone all the way until retirement! That alone would bring in monthly income of $1,214.93.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Get Out of Debt Once and for All, And Turn It Into $12,592.38 in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By astutely managing your budget and paying down debt, you can free up more money to invest in your retirement.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in February 2024 for Safe Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a top bank with a great reputation. Its stock is pretty good, too.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Is the Average CPP Payout at Age 60 Enough to Retire?

| Puja Tayal

The CRA declares average CPP payout for age 65. And if you claim the benefit at 60, you could lose…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income in 2024? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors: let 2024 be the year you setup a monthly passive-income stream. Here are two stocks to get started today.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Stock Is Down 10.74%, and it’s a Buy Before Rate Cuts Begin

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat trading at a discount is a buying opportunity before rate cuts begin.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Fortis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much uncertainty still in the Canadian economy, here's why Fortis is the perfect stock to add to your…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Every Canadian Should Claim

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Every Canadian should know about these benefits to reduce their taxes.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

I plan on holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock forever.

Read more »