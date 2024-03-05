Home » Investing » Why Agnico-Eagle Stock Rose 5% on Monday

Why Agnico-Eagle Stock Rose 5% on Monday

Agnico-Eagle stock is up 15% in the last year as inflation fears and elevated geopolitical risk are sending gold prices higher.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
gold stocks gold mining

Image source: Getty Images

As the price of gold surged past US $2,100 per ounce yesterday, Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) rallied 5%. Today, the stock is rising again, and is up more than 2.3% at the time of writing. Let’s look into why Agnico-Eagle stock is rallying and what this means going forward.

Agnico-Eagle: My favourite gold stock

I’ve written about Agnico-Eagle many times before. So those of you that have followed my work will know that this is my favourite gold stock. The reasons for this are quite simple.

Most important is the fact that Agnico operates a high-quality, low-risk business. For example, the company only operates in politically safe, pro-mining jurisdictions. This includes places like Canada, Europe, Australia, and Mexico. It’s a strategy that has always had clear value, but today, with increased geopolitical risks globally, it’s all the more relevant and valuable.

Furthermore, Agnico has a long history of solid operational and financial management. This has translated into relatively low costs, strong cash flows, and strong shareholder returns. We can see this evidenced in Agnico’s fourth quarter 2023 results. Production increased 13% to a record 903,000 ounces. Also, all-in sustaining costs were marginally lower than last year, which is a strong accomplishment given the inflationary environment that exists.

The price of gold is rising

It’s no secret that investors are worried about many things. For example, inflation remains a big problem that the Fed continues to grapple with. Consequently, the market feels like it’s on shaky ground.

But this is good news for gold and gold stocks, which normally tend to outperform in periods of high inflation, high economic risk, and high geopolitical risk. This is why the price of gold has rallied 65% since the beginning of 2019 and is 10% higher than 6 months ago.

This is also why I think it remains a good time to invest in gold stocks.

Agnico-Eagle: A safe haven

Gold stocks are known to be safe havens in times of turmoil. As gold prices are an excellent store of value, they don’t tend to be as volatile as currencies. This is why investors flock to gold and gold stocks in these times. And this is what we’re seeing today.

So Agnico is a safe haven on two fronts – due to its gold exposure and due to its low-risk business model. This has enabled it to have a strong balance sheet and long history of dividend growth. In fact, Agnico has over $300 million in cash, net debt of $1.5 billion, and liquidity of over $2 billion. Finally, Agnico has paid dividends for 30 consecutive years, and today, the stock is yielding over 3%.

So it’s likely that Agnico-Eagle will continue to fare well as gold prices continue to rise, with a very attractive risk/reward profile working in investors’ favour.

The bottom line

As the market becomes increasingly jittery about inflation, interest rates and geopolitical risks, gold prices will continue to rise. Inflation remains persistently above targets, and this bodes well for gold prices going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Agnico-Eagle. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Add Some Bling to Your TFSA With This Gold Mining Stock

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) stock looks too cheap to ignore as gold looks to make its next move.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Metals and Mining Stocks

Got $200? 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lithium stocks may not be in the headlines like chip stocks, but they have just as much growth potential over…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can NexGen Energy Stock Continue to Surge Higher?

| Aditya Raghunath

NexGen Energy is a pre-revenue uranium stock that has returned over 2,000% to shareholders in the past decade.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Newmont Mining Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Newmont Mining are down almost 60% from all-time highs, making the gold stock a top choice for value…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold’s 2023 Earnings Surge 200%: Is It a Buy?

| Puja Tayal

Barrick Gold’s stock price continues to trade low despite a 200% surge in its earnings. What should you do?

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Soars Higher on 10.5% Increase in Gold Reserves

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AEM stock (TSX:AEM) posted strong earnings, bringing the share price back up after falling 15% so far in 2024. And…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Cameco Stock Could Pop After Earnings: Is It a Buy Beforehand?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has seen shares increase substantially in the last year, but is it all due to higher spot…

Read more »

value for money
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 57% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stock FM (TSX:FM) is a strong option for those wanting in after a major fall during the last year,…

Read more »