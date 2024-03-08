Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension in 2024

Canadian retirees can supplement their CPP payouts by investing quality, high-yield dividend stocks in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

Image source: Getty Images.

According to a survey conducted by Bank of Montreal, a household spends $4,000 each month on average in major Canadian cities. Comparatively, the maximum CPP (Canada Pension Plan) payment in 2024 is $1,364.60, while the average payout is much lower at $758.32.

It’s evident that retirees can’t just bank on pension programs such as the Canada Pension Plan to secure their expenses in retirement. So, it’s crucial to have multiple streams of income to supplement the CPP payout.

One low-cost strategy to begin a recurring income stream is by investing in fundamentally strong dividend stocks. Here are two quality TSX dividend stocks you can buy right now and boost your CPP pension this year.

Manulife Financial stock

One of the largest companies in Canada, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) offers you a tasty dividend yield of 5%. An insurance giant, Manulife increased APE (annual premium equivalent) sales by 20% year over year in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, driven by double-digit growth across business segments. The increase in APE was attributed to demand in growth markets such as Asia. Further, large and midsized group insurance sales in Canada and a rebound in demand from affluent customers in the U.S. drove APE growth in Q4.

The company’s stellar results allowed Manulife to deliver a core return on equity of 16.4%, which is above its medium-term target of 15%. It was the third consecutive quarter where Manulife reported an ROE of more than 15%.

Since Manulife resumed its buyback program in 2022, it has returned $8.7 billion of capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. It plans to launch a new program where Manulife will purchase up to 2.8% of its common shares. The insurance behemoth also increased its quarterly dividends by 9.6% year over year and currently pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.60 per share.

Priced at 8.8 times forward earnings, MFC stock is really cheap, given analysts forecast earnings to grow by 11.7% annually in the next five years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

Another high-dividend stock is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), which yields 6.2%, given its annual dividend payout of US$1.42 per share. In Q4 of 2023, Brookfield Renewable reported funds from operations, or FFO, of US$0.38 per share, an increase of 9% year over year. In the last 12 months, it reported a record FFO of US$1.1 billion or US$1.67 per share, an increase of 7% year over year.

In 2023, BEP paid shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.352 per share, indicating a payout ratio of 81%, which is not too high, given the company’s struggles with headwinds such as rising interest costs and inflation.

In Q4, BEP commissioned nearly 50% of its 5,000 megawatts of new capacity, which should drive future FFO higher. It is also positioned to generate strong cash flows due to the acquisitions completed in Q4, which should add US$100 million in incremental FFO each year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to focus on its capital-recycling program and sold assets for US$800 million last year, representing over three times the invested capital.

The company explains, “We take a disciplined and practical approach to asset rotation, looking to sell assets when they are in demand and attracting valuations at or above our internal assessments regardless of technology or geography.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Unlock the Wealth: 3 RRSP Strategies of Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three RRSP strategies can help unlock wealth and make account users millionaires.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Quietly Crushing the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BBU (TSX:BBU.UN) stock has seen shares climb a whopping 71% since October, but there's more room to run according to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Fortis Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been known for a reliable business and stable dividend. But with shares near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield dividend stocks such as Emera and Capital Power also trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This Obscure Real Estate Stock Pays a Generous Monthly Dividend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An obscure REIT with a strategic roadmap and paying generous monthly dividends is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Crazy Reasons You Should Buy BCE Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of Canada's largest telecoms with plenty to offer investors. Here's why you should buy BCE stock…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: Are You Missing This Crucial Tax Break?

| Andrew Button

Thanks to a little-known CRA tax break you can gain a tax refund, which can be invested in stocks like…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock (TSX:RY) recently reported earnings with provisions climbing higher, so is it a buy? Or buyer beware at this…

Read more »