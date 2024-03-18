Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

The “Magnificent Seven” is becoming a bit less magnificent but could rebound if we cut this stock and added another winner.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

The “Magnificent Seven” has become all but a household name over the last few years. Originally coined by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, they include this list of stocks.

1. Microsoft

2. Apple

3. Nvidia

4. Alphabet

5. Amazon

6. Meta Platforms

7. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This group of stocks has certainly been magnificent. Since 2023, each has grown in share price. Yet, one certainly has been an outlier in the last few months.

One of these companies stands out as a clear contrast to the others. In fact, I believe it warrants total removal from the group, with the replacement of another stock that’s merely a runner-up right now. So, which is it?

Tesla needs to go

It’s been years of volatility for Tesla stock, and this year hasn’t been any different. Shares of Tesla stock are now down 34% as of writing year to date. And last week, it pushed Boeing out of the race for worst-performing stock so far in 2024.

But it’s not just a share price drop that has me coming for Tesla stock. While it has seen revenue grow over the last year by about 19%, this has been in stark contrast to prior years. For example, there was a peak in revenue in December 2021, when it hit 70.7% growth year over year.

The company is now potentially nearing negative revenue growth. While it hasn’t dipped into that yet, it looks likely. That comes in large part to the electric vehicle market becoming a more competitive environment.

China continues to be the largest producer and consumer of electric vehicles. And that’s a market Tesla stock is having difficulty penetrating, seeing a drop in the country during recent earnings. Furthermore, the high cost it was able to charge in the last few years for these vehicles has dropped to keep up with the competition.

So, with so many issues lined up, Tesla stock deserves to be kicked out. But which stock should replace it?

Eli Lilly is a healthy choice

In its place, I would add Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Of course, compared to the other “Magnificent Seven,” it’s clearly an odd one out. While the rest are solidly in tech stock territory, Eli Lilly stock is in the health and pharmaceutical sector. So, why buy it?

Well, let’s first look at how shares have performed. Whereas Tesla stock has been dropping, Eli Lilly stock is solidly up 27% year to date. It now holds a market cap of US$717.5 billion, which actually puts it ahead of Tesla’s US$520.8 billion.

Furthermore, unlike the cyclical nature of these other companies, and indeed their popularity, Eli Lilly stock is a strong long-term choice. The company invests heavily in research and development, creating a strong pipeline of new and innovative drugs. This has helped create consistent future growth.

What’s more, it offers a diversified product portfolio, including oncology, diabetes, and neuroscience. This helps the company from relying too heavily on one product. Overall, the stock is quite strong, with a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow, allowing it to continue innovating and acquiring.

Analysts are bullish on the future of the company, with a compound annual growth rate of around 7% to reach its trillion-dollar potential market cap. What’s more, earnings per share could grow at a clip of 34% over the next five fiscal years.

Sure, the “Magnificent Seven” is a strong group. But by bringing in Eli Lilly stock and cutting Tesla stock, I believe it could be made even stronger.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has a position in Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally 

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks are in a downtrend amid headwinds. 2024 may be rocky for them, but they are poised for…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in growth stocks? Here’s my best pick to buy and hold!

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been pulling back of late, opening up a window for dip buyers.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Now With $2,000 and Hold Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have already proven their worth this year, but are solid investments for long-term holders as well.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has surged in share price, but so has this stock, with a far lower share price to…

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Unveiling the Code: Should you Buy, Hold, or Sell Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock at current levels?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors should have these two tech stocks high up on their watch lists.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock Is Down 58% From its Highs – Time to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has been hit, but the company remains on a path of record-breaking revenues as it approaches positive…

Read more »